IHS Markit Appoints Jacques Esculier to Its Board

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the appointment of Jacques Esculier as an independent director to its board. He will also join the company’s audit committee.

Mr. Esculier has served as Chief Executive Officer and director of WABCO Holdings since 2007, and in May 2009 was also appointed as Chairman of its board. Prior to WABCO Holding he held various positions at American Standard Companies including Vice President, President of its Vehicle Control Systems business and Business Leader for the firm’s Trane Commercial Systems’ Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Asia region. His previous experience includes more than six years in leadership positions at AlliedSignal/ Honeywell in Los Angeles and Singapore.

“ Jacques brings significant multi-cultural and international leadership experience to the board,” commented Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. “ His financial expertise and strategic perspective gained as the executive officer of a number of large, international companies, including as the chief executive officer of a public Fortune 500 company in the transportation industry, will be a valuable addition to our Board.”

