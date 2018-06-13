IHOP Changes Name to IHOb

The IHOP restaurant chain, short for International House of Pancakes, is making a huge change. The chain announced that it is going by a new name – IHOb. For burgers.

Since the news broke last week on the brand’s social media sites, fans couldn’t get enough with more than 30,000 people speculating what the change could “b”, guessing everything from bacon to brunch to bananas. The change, in fact, celebrates the debut of the brand’s new Ultimate Steakburgers, a line-up of seven all-natural burgers.

Each Ultimate Steakburger starts with 100% USDA Choice, Black Angus ground beef that is smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and flavor before being topped with premium ingredients and sandwiched between a buttered and grilled Brioche bun. According to a company spokesburger, “These burgers are so burgerin’ good, we re-burgered our name to the International House of Burgers!”

The chain is offering a special $6.99 deal for the new Steakburgers which comes with unlimited fries and drink.

IHOb said it will continue to offer their signature pancakes and breakfast. There are more than 1,750 IHOb restaurants around the world, including Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, India and The Philippines. IHOb restaurants are franchised by Dine Brands Global, Inc.