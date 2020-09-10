BusinessWire

iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday September 16, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. ET.


A replay of the event will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/).

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.


Contacts

Wendy Goldberg
Chief Communications Officer
(212) 377-1105
WendyGoldberg@iheartmedia.com

Mike McGuinness
Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer
(212) 915-0607
mbm@iheartmedia.com

