iGo Reports First Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iGo, Inc. (OTC PINK: IGOI) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Overview

First quarter of 2020 compared with first quarter of 2019

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $15.2 million, as compared to revenue of $15.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income was $0.4 million, or $0.05 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $58,000, or $0.01 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Prioritizing People

The Company has implemented a variety of measures to promote the health and safety of its employees and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures include business travel restrictions, remote work capabilities, social distancing practices, increased cleaning frequency and thoroughness, temperature screenings, and quarantine protocols. The Company's practices and policies are informed by recommendations from public health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Financial Position and Liquidity

Our management team is working closely with customers to maintain visibility of market developments. The Company continually aligns its resources as customer needs and market conditions change. The Company has initiated cost reduction actions, including hiring freezes, staffing and force reductions, and salary reductions to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues its focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes the elimination of discretionary spending and strict approvals for capital expenditures.

About iGo

iGo, Inc. was previously a provider of mobile accessories and is evaluating alternative strategies for uses of its capital and the iGo brand. iGo's Kasco subsidiary provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting, and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products, and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing, sales, and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Due to the continued uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition. iGo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, iGo does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except common shares) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,247 $ 1,687 Accounts receivable, net 7,878 7,731 Inventories 4,681 4,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,104 1,012 Total current assets 16,910 15,274 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,185 11,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,091 1,225 Intangible assets, net 1,029 1,070 Deferred tax assets 1,408 1,408 Total Assets $ 31,623 $ 30,475 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,748 $ 2,974 Accrued expenses 3,348 3,051 Short-term debt 279 570 Payable to related parties 869 301 Operating lease liabilities 460 478 Total current liabilities 8,704 7,374 Long-term debt 7,650 7,600 Long-term operating lease liabilities 620 734 Other non-current liabilities 1,928 1,928 Total Liabilities 18,902 17,636 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,877,278 shares issued and outstanding 79 79 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,413) (867) Capital deficit (20,608) (20,608) Retained earnings 34,663 34,235 Total Stockholders' Equity 12,721 12,839 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 31,623 $ 30,475

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except common shares and per common share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 15,196 $ 15,623 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 7,909 7,934 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,594 7,535 Restructuring charges (28) — Interest expense 76 121 Gain from asset dispositions (30) (77) Other (income) loss, net (37) 22 Total costs and expenses 14,484 15,535 Income before income taxes 712 88 Income tax provision 284 30 Net income $ 428 $ 58 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 7,877,278 7,877,278

