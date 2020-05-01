IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS2020) to Go Virtual Due to COVID-19

Premier event for RF and microwave industry will take place virtually in August 2020

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The IMS2020 and Microwave Week, scheduled for 21-26 June 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, USA, is transitioning to a virtual event. The 2020 organizers have made this difficult decision after careful consultation and review with government authorities, partners, and venues. The timeframe for the virtual event will be August 2020.

IMS2020 is the flagship conference of Microwave Week, the world’s largest event for RF and Microwave technology which brings 10,000 attendees from 48 countries and over 600 exhibiting companies. The virtual event will continue with the theme of ‘Connectivity Matters,’ built on five pillars that link the world: 5G & 6G networks, aerospace and defense programs, autonomous vehicles, the digital economy, and ensuring the connection of under-represented communities.

“The RF and Microwave industry is critical in a time when we are striving to connect in a socially distanced world,” said Timothy Lee, IMS2020 General Chair. “IMS has always been the center of innovation in the wireless, bringing together the brightest in our community. Though we cannot connect in person, we’re able to connect virtually this year because of the communication technology developed by our industry. While we’re disappointed, we can’t meet face-to-face this year, we’re working diligently to make sure the world is able to communicate while we’re apart.”

IMS2020’s program will be amended slightly to accommodate the virtual conference. Experts will still be presenting the latest research, developments and insights on topics such as 5G, millimeter wave systems, and terahertz theory and techniques. Key industry leaders and companies will be presenting the latest cutting-edge products and services that enable solutions for wireless communications, test & measurement, and more.

The conference is co-located with IEEE’s Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Symposium (RFIC) and ARFTG Microwave Measurement Conference. Events featured include the Technical Sessions, Technical Lectures, Panel Sessions, 5G Summit, Industry Workshops, MicroApps, Virtual Exhibition and several notable keynote speakers including:

- Thomas Cho, Executive Vice President, Head of Infra & Design Technology Center at Samsung

- Ali Hajimiri, Bren Professor of Electrical Engineering and Medical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology

- Mark Dankberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, VIASAT

- Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union

- Harmut Neven, Engineering Director, Google AI Quantum Team

Updates regarding the event will be published on the IMS2020 website.

About IMS

The International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the annual conference and exhibition of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S). IMS features a large trade show with a large commercial exhibition featuring over 600 companies and a technical program offering technical sessions, interactive forums, plenary and panel sessions, workshops, technical lectures, application seminars, and a wide variety of other technical and social activities. The program covers the latest microwave and RF advancements in emerging areas such as 5G, automobile radar, wearable electronics, the Internet of Things, wireless HDMI, medical applications, satellite communications, and more. IMS2021 will be held 6 – 11 June 2021 in Atlanta, GA, USA.

