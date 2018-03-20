IDEAYA Biosciences Completes $94 Million Round

Synthetic lethality has become a therapeutic reality with the regulatory approval of PARP inhibitors in BRCA-deficient cancers. IDEAYA is pioneering the next generation of biomarker-enabled synthetic lethality therapies for genetically defined patient populations and advancing an immuno-oncology pipeline targeting immuno-metabolism and innate immunity. Utilizing proceeds from the financing, IDEAYA will advance its pipeline with a goal of initiating multiple clinical studies in 2019.

“We are at a point of confluence of innovation in oncology from more powerful patient sequencing, improved research tools like CRISPR, and a deeper understanding of cancer biology. This is accelerating the translation of research into transformative new therapies, and we see distinct promise in both synthetic lethality and immuno-oncology as pillars of cancer treatment in the next decade and beyond,” said Yujiro S. Hata, chief executive officer of IDEAYA. “We are pleased to share this vision with the unique blend of crossover funds, pharmaceutical companies, and venture capital investors participating in our Series B, and look forward to advancing our position as the leading biotech with a dual focus on synthetic lethality and immuno-oncology.”