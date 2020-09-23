IDC FutureScape Web Conferences Will Present 2021 Predictions – The Future Enterprise: Building Resiliency to Thrive in the Next Normal

Initial Webinar to highlight key predictions for the tech world in 2021 and beyond; 30 additional presentations explore critical technologies paramount to success in a post-pandemic world

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCFutureScape--International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the comprehensive schedule for its annual FutureScape predictions webinar series. In the first live webinar to be held October 27th at 12:00 p.m. EST, IDC Group Vice President of Worldwide Research, Richard L. Villars, will present, "The Future Enterprise: Building Resiliency to Thrive in the Next Normal." Following the live event on October 27th, IDC will offer more than 30 live and on-demand webinars through December 17, 2020, covering topics including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud, Digital Transformation (DX), Health, Payments, Smart Cities, and more. To register for any of these events, please visit www.idc.com/futurescape2021. All the presentations will be available for on-demand viewing following each live webinar.

The pandemic changed everything and while the crisis is past, recovery from economic disruptions and adjusting to long-lasting changes in social and business practices will dominate enterprise IT investment decisions and reshape priorities over the next five years. Now is the time for the IT industry to up its game in helping all organizations get to the next normal. In his Future Enterprise presentation, Villars will share insight into four major developments: acceleration, remediation, extension, and ecosystem transition. All will have a major impact on IT decision making in the year to come.

"The world was turned upside down this year as the pandemic wreaked havoc on every industry, forcing new business requirements and evolving operating models. From this disruption, however, new opportunities were born for innovation across the IT landscape. With new priorities, enterprises are scrambling to navigate new requirements and new solutions. They need to identify and implement the tools needed to effectively grow and compete in the next normal," said Villars. "In these uncertain times, our annual IDC FutureScape predictions series is more important than ever and will provide the essential guidance IT leaders need to understand not only the critical external drivers catapulting this profound change but how to build resiliency and thrive in spite of these changes."

Now in its sixteenth year of research covering the 3rd Platform era, IDC will offer more than 30 webinars to describe the new capabilities, operations, and priorities that will be required of all organizations faced with new business requirements. To learn more about the IDC FutureScape series, a hallmark of IDC's offerings, please visit: www.idc.com/futurescape2021.

For additional information about FutureScape webinars or accompanying reports, or to arrange a one-on-one briefing with an IDC analyst, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com. Reports are available to qualified members of the media. For information on purchasing reports, contact insights@idc.com; reporters should email sarah@attunecommunications.com.

About IDC FutureScape

IDC FutureScape reports are used to shape enterprise IT strategy and planning by providing a basic framework for evaluating IT initiatives in terms of their value to business strategy now and in the foreseeable future. IDC's FutureScapes are comprised of a set of predictions designed to identify a range of pending issues that CIOs and senior technology professionals will confront within the typical five-year business planning cycle. Each prediction is assessed on the basis of its complexity, organizational impact, and time frame to expected mainstream adoption.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

