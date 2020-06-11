IDC and Ecosystems Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Radical Simplicity to B2B Sellers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#b2b--International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, and Ecosystems, the leading platform for winning and growing customers based on quantified business outcomes, are excited to announce a global strategic partnership. Improving the scale and consistency with which B2B sales teams communicate business value to customers can be challenging, requiring both effective industry content and a software infrastructure to bring that content to the point of sale. Through combining IDC’s objective industry research with Ecosystems cloud software, B2B providers have an all-in-one solution for collaborating and consenting with customers on quantified business value.

Ecosystems will now incorporate IDC's market-leading content on industry trends and initiatives into its Software-as-a-Service collaborative, value management platform. “Our strategic partnership with Ecosystems represents an exciting future for how B2B companies can differentiate themselves,” said Randy Perry, Vice President, Sales Enablement Practice at IDC.

“Now, both the buyer and seller can have a discussion on value in the Ecosystem platform, leveraging objective industry analysis,” said Jason Cunliffe, Group Vice President, Content Marketing Services at IDC. “Sellers benefit from having readily available content they can offer and buyers benefit from credible industry insights.”

Global Sales & Services Executive at HP who is recognized as a pioneer in outcome-selling, Jonathan Nikols, says “The beauty of what IDC plus Ecosystems brings to value conversations is that every time we have a new customer and/or partner discussion, we're creating a base of customer-validated empirical data in combination with the IDC market data. It brings a higher level of validity to the outcomes that we're showing our customers."

“We are so excited about this strategic partnership because we believe it offers radical simplicity for the B2B seller,” said Chad Quinn, CEO of Ecosystems. “Whereas, before they had to go to multiple sources to get the right industry content and research, it is now all available in the Ecosystem SaaS platform. Sellers can now lead with insights rather than products, and engage at higher levels in their prospect’s organization.”

For those interested in how they can enable their sales organization with this competitive advantage, please email info@ecosystems.us.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

About Ecosystems Services

Ecosystems Services offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for customers and suppliers to discover, quantify, and track customer outcomes. With a mission to make value clear, Ecosystems has formed a world-class community of 82 progressive leaders representing 57 companies, including HP, Microsoft, AT&T and Gainsight, focused on sales effectiveness and customer success. For more information, visit https://ecosystems.us/.

