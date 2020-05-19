Idaho Virtual Academy to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state for the last 18 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 21 at 4:30 pm MT.

IDVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, IDVA VHS and Insight School of Idaho (ISID) will graduate 150 students, many of whom have been enrolled at IDVA their entire high school career. Forty-seven students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5. Thirty-five percent of IDVA VHS and ISID students are graduating with honors under IDVA’s Graduating with Honors policy.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Idaho and beyond, including Boise State University, University of Idaho, Idaho State University, BYU-Idaho, Montana State, and University of California, Irvine.

“It’s been a very challenging year for Idaho students, and we are thankful our students have had the opportunity to maintain a sense of normalcy with their schooling,” said IDVA Head of School Kelly Edginton. “Our graduates have worked so hard, and while we know an online ceremony isn’t our norm, we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation.”

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. IDVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 4:30 PM MT

WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/IdahoVirtualAcademy/

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact 866-339-9065

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Learn more at idva.k12.com.

