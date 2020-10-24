iConnections Announces Senior Leadership Team Members

Leading Virtual Platform Hires CMO and Director of Business Development to Continue Cultivating Transformative Ecosystem for the Investment Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iConnections, the industry-leading platform and community that seamlessly connects investment managers and allocators for long-term investment relationships through a personalized, secure and information-rich platform, today announced the appointment of two investment industry veterans to drive its continued growth and provide its members with unique opportunities to network in a purpose-driven ecosystem.

Diana Arakelyan joins iConnections as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer and Vern Bratton joins as Director of Business Development. Both Arakelyan and Bratton will report to iConnections’ CEO Ron Biscardi.

“ Diana and Vern’s expertise will be a great combination for iConnections, allowing us to leverage their marketing know-how and deep understanding of the investment industry to bolster iConnections. They will play a vital role in enabling us to capitalize on our recent accomplishments,” said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections.

Arakelyan brings two decades of marketing experience to iConnections and is a renowned global marketing and communications leader in the alternative investment space. Her expertise includes strategic brand management, digital marketing, SAAS product and service launches, thought leadership and events. Prior to joining iConnections, Arakelyan led the marketing and communications function at The Citco Group globally. Arakelyan also chairs the 100 Women in Finance Impact Committee and is a member of the FundWomen EMEA Committee in London and serves as a European Leadership Council Member of Vital Voices.

“ While the iConnections platform will be the industry standard for fundraising, the leadership vision for the company goes far beyond cap intro,” said Arakelyan. “ I am thrilled to be part of the team connecting and empowering a community for social purpose, collaboration and knowledge sharing – all powered by sophisticated technology. We are truly creating something new, timely and impactful.”

Bratton’s sales experience has allowed him to foster meaningful and strategic relationships with investment managers, advisors, services providers and institutional allocators. Prior to iConnections, he most recently served as Head of Sales for Align Managed Services, which offers outsourced IT and cybersecurity advisory services to the investment management industry. Bratton also served as Director of Business Development of Context Summits and Context Family Network, which produced events for the alternative asset management industry from 2016-2019.

“ There is a seismic shift taking place in our industry and iConnections’ approach is truly unique in solving our industry’s challenges,” said Bratton. “ I was drawn to iConnections because of the great team of people and the unique opportunity in this space as trends like remote work continue defining the inflection point through which the industry is accelerating. I look forward to being part of the team to help extend our leadership to the next level.”

About iConnections

iConnections is a community that connects the investment management industry year-round. Our software platform seamlessly connects managers and allocators for virtual meetings, giving managers the ability to subscribe and share information with allocators who can efficiently select and meet managers all on one platform. Uniquely, purpose and philanthropy are embedded in the way iConnections works, with charitable initiatives and fundraising as a central pillar of the ecosystem. The scalable technology powering iConnections can be used for bespoke events by managers, allocators and service providers. In an environment where physical events and meetings are no longer the norm, we've reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit https://www.iconnections.io/ to learn more about how iConnections helps people invest in progress.

At iConnections, we believe a better-connected investment community makes a bigger difference in the world.

