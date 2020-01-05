ICON.AI Named as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Winner With Its Venus, Smart Makeup Mirror With Alexa Built-in… Changing the Beauty Industry With Artificial Intelligence

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--ICON.AI, the smart beauty device maker behind the world's 1st All-in-one Multi-Function Smart Makeup Mirror Device, named as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for Venus, Smart Makeup Mirror with Alexa Built-in.

Venus of ICON.AI is an all-in-one, multi-function smart makeup mirror featuring 7" touchscreen LCD, Alexa built-in (smart display speaker), skin diagnostic/AR makeup function, table mood lamp, LED ring lights for makeup, in addition to the best user experience and user-centered design. Venus is a brand-new innovative beauty device which integrates artificial intelligence with various features/technology for beauty & cosmetic industry and customers.

ICON.AI reveals a sneak peek to the brand new Unique & Innovative Smart Makeup Mirror with Alexa built-in to debut at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 7th through 10th and will be onsite at Booth#50530 Eureka Park, Sands Expo Level 1 & Amazon Alexa Booth as Venetian ballroom C&D, Sands Expo Level 2, Tech West.

Also, ICON.AI will showcase its brand new Unique & Innovative Smart Makeup Mirror with Alexa Built-in during ‘Unveiled CES 2020 Las Vegas’ as the official media event of CES at Mandalay Bay January 5th.

ICON.AI’s Venus, Smart Makeup Mirror with Alexa Built-in, is bringing the exceptional user experience to customers with a user-friendly design: easy to use with a stylish, minimalist form. The ergonomic Smart Makeup Mirror provides easy to use interface and oozes understated elegance. What makes the innovative Venus so convincing is its fascinating multi-functionality which meets the requirements of modern households.

ICON.AI at CES2020

Sunday, January 5th: Unveiled CES 2020 Las Vegas (Media day) at Mandalay Bay

January 7th-10th: Booth#50530 Eureka Park, Sands Expo Level 1 & Amazon Alexa Booth as Venetian ballroom C&D Sands Expo Level 2, Tech West

About ICON.AI

ICON.AI is a company focused on customer-oriented technology & user experience with its hardware Venus, Multi-Functional Smart Makeup Mirror. Venus is a brand-new innovative device which integrates artificial intelligence, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant with various features/technology for beauty industry & customers. ICON.AI is not only a hardware maker but also is its own proprietary UX/UI Software provider for Amazon Alexa’s 3rd party smart display speaker manufacturers & Alexa Voice Service.

ICON.AI

James Shin

+82-10-5273-7997

james.shin@icon.ai