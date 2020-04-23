Ichor Holdings, Ltd. to Host Hybrid Annual General Meeting

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that it will provide its shareholders the opportunity to attend its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual format due to continued public health concerns related to the COVID‑19 outbreak. The chairman of the Annual Meeting will still preside at the meeting in-person in accordance with Cayman law. However, in support of the health and well-being of Ichor’s shareholders and its community, and due to local limitations on in-person gatherings, we strongly urge that shareholders attend the Annual Meeting virtually.

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must register at viewproxy.com/IchorHoldings/2020 by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 9, 2020. Once registered, shareholders may participate in the Annual Meeting at viewproxy.com/IchorHoldings/2020/VM. Shareholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. If shareholders encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, they should call the technical support number that will be posted on the FAQ link in the meeting registration page.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders as of the close of business on April 2, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. Regardless of whether shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge them to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location. Shareholders can use the proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders as of the record date who register and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting will have an opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. We will try to answer as many shareholder-submitted questions as time permits. Our 2020 proxy statement and 2019 annual report on Form 10‑K are available at proxyvote.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

Larry Sparks, CFO 510-897-5200

Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899

IR@ichorsystems.com