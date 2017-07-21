IBM Adds New Data Center in San Jose

IBM announced that it has opened four new IBM Cloud data centers, including one in San Jose, two in London, England; and one in Sydney, Australia. The four new facilities bring IBM’s global cloud data center footprint to nearly 60 across 19 countries and bolster its existing cloud footprint in these regions. IBM is investing to expand its cloud footprint so clients around the world can take advantage of a cloud that is tuned for cognitive and big data workloads while offering flexibility to store data however and wherever they choose.

IBM’s enterprise-grade cloud data centers follow a standardized set of core controls to help secure client data and interests. IBM also is one of the first global cloud companies to adopt theEU’s Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers, demonstrating a firm commitment to data privacy and security in its cloud infrastructure services.

The new cloud data center in San Jose, marks IBM’s third facility in the region and 23rd data center in the United States. With capacity for thousands of physical servers, the new data center offers clients a full range of cloud infrastructure services, including bare metal servers, virtual servers, storage, security services and networking. Clients in the advertising and marketing technology industry, such as Nanigans and Sovrn, who require close proximity to end users, ability to scale based on seasonal demand or campaign spikes and access to analytics, machine learning and cognitive capabilities to optimize their techniques, are already benefiting from IBM’s cloud data center presence in San Jose.

“IBM Cloud’s ability to support us in our international growth and reduce latency has been critical for us,” said Ben Tregoe, senior vice president of business development, Nanigans. “IBM Cloud infrastructure has helped put us in a position where we now process billions of post-ad click events, support over 16 million purchase events each day and help our customers track over 1.5 billion user profiles.”

Additionally, IBM is continuing to invest in growing its cloud data center presence to provide businesses with access to cloud infrastructure that is cognitive at the core and designed to be data-first. The additional facilities in London, Sydney and San Jose will help enterprises take advantage of more than 150 APIs and services to deploy next generation applications, ranging from cognitive and blockchain to big data and IoT. Clients such as Bitly and Halliburton are already benefiting from IBM’s global network of cloud data centers.

“Seventy percent of Bitly’s traffic is international—we see nine billion clicks a month and just under seven billion of them come from outside the United States,” said Rob Platzer, chief technology officer, Bitly. “The ability to access IBM’s global network of cloud data centers, which are all connected by a high-speed fiber network, is extremely attractive to us.”

“IBM operates cloud data centers in nearly every major market around the world, ensuring that our clients can keep their data local for a variety of reasons – including performance, security or regulatory requirements,” said John Considine, general manager for cloud infrastructure services, IBM. “We continue to expand our cloud capacity in response to growing demand from clients who require cloud infrastructure and cognitive services to help them compete on a global scale.”