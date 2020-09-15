ibex Brings 500 Jobs to Ocho Rios With the Country’s First Contact Center

ibex’s Jamaican growth strategy continues with its 4th site in the country

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ibexjamaica--ibex (NASDAQ:ibex), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Jamaica launching its 4th contact center in Ocho Rios, a first for the region. The brand new, custom-built facility is slated to open in the fall of 2020, with ibex occupying two complete floors.

“One year ago, we were in Ocho Rios celebrating our employees at our annual VIP event, and we knew immediately that this amazing city would become part of the ibex family,” said Bob Dechant, president and CEO of ibex. “We launched our first site in Jamaica in 2016, and have added a new site every year since then. With the addition of this location, we will have over 5,000 employees in Jamaica in just 4 short years, and we are not stopping here.”

“I promised Prime Minister Holness this growth in 2016, when we celebrated the opening of our first site in Portmore, and I am very pleased we have been able to deliver on that commitment,” continued Dechant. “Above all, this expansion is driven by the amazing results we’ve achieved for our clients, which translates into increasing demand and opportunities for the talented people of Jamaica that make our business, and this region such a huge success.”

The site will have 400 initial production seats in a new, modern complex specifically designed for ibex. With ibex’s rigorous Covid-19 protocols in mind, the Ocho Rios location will provide employees with a safe environment and the industry-best standards of every ibex site worldwide.

Ocho Rios, or Eight Rivers in Spanish is located on the north side of the island, just over an hour from Kingston. The town, named the “Capital of Adventure” boasts the highest number of attractions per square mile in all of Jamaica. The area features the Mystic Mountain attraction, inspired by the Jamaican bobsled team that participated in the 1988 Calgary Olympics and is the birthplace of Bob Marley.

“We are very happy to include Ocho Rios as one of our portfolio sites in Jamaica,” said Jaime Vergara, SVP of operations and country manager for ibex. “Our strategy as the first BPO employer in the region is to provide professional jobs and benefits with aggressive opportunities for career pathing,” continued Vergara. “We are very excited and proud and will soon become the employer of choice for the residents of Saint Ann parish.”

To apply to ibex go to ibex.co/careers. Customer service experience not required.

ABOUT ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

Rosemary Hanratty, Senior Director of Marketing, ibex, 412.539.7099, rosemary.hanratty@ibex.co