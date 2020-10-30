IBD and Founder William J. O’Neil Named Finalists for Benzinga’s Global Fintech Awards

IBD Live and Leaderboard, as well as IBD and William J. O’Neil, recognized as Listmakers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced that it has been recognized in multiple categories by Benzinga as part of its sixth annual Global Fintech Awards. IBD was named a finalist and a Listmaker in the Best Financial Research Company category while IBD Founder William J. O’Neil was named a finalist and Listmaker for Lifetime Achievement. Additionally, IBD earned Listmaker honors for IBD Live (Best New Product) and Leaderboard (Best Financial Research Investment Technology). The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards represent the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.

“IBD was created to serve the entire investment community -- from educating novice investors to assisting the world’s leading traders -- and we have developed and honed our offerings to fully inform this broad spectrum of investors with tools that map to their unique needs,” said Jerry Ferrara, president of IBD. “We are honored to be recognized by Benzinga, along with Bill O’Neil, who has contributed so much to the investment community through his decades of service and innovation.”

IBD was started in 1984 as a mechanism for O’Neil to share his comprehensive stock research and market insights with as many people as possible. IBD has continued to push boundaries and increase its value over the next four decades, regardless of market conditions. For example, IBD Live enables subscribers to join IBD’s team of analysts and market experts in a live, interactive broadcast at the start of trading each day while Leaderboard distills all of the resources and analysis generated by IBD’s experts into a simple-to-understand platform. Other IBD products and services include its core IBD Digital offering, the popular MarketSmith and SwingTrader products as well as the Investing with IBD podcast and Investing Strategies With IBD at Nasdaq programs. Each of IBD’s offerings is based on O’Neil’s award-winning CAN SLIM investing formula.

Throughout the course of his distinguished career, O’Neil changed the way people invest by developing foundational technology for the investment community and groundbreaking financial research. This led him to create an investment strategy, CAN SLIM, that generates money for those who learn how to use it. Additionally, he devised the means for people to access the data they need to make smart decisions wherever they are so that they can rely on sound information, rather than emotion or outside noise, to act at just the right time.

Benzinga Global Fintech Award winners will be announced on November 10, 2020.

About IBD

Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and provides information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

