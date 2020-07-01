iBASIS Further Boosts Its Growth as Owner Tofane Completes Its Acquisition of NOS International Carrier Services

Boosts iBASIS size with an additional 141 million euros in revenue (in 2019)

Drives iBASIS’ share in Mobile services to represent a third of its total activity

Secures long-term partnership for NOS international wholesale and retail voice, SMS, IPX services, and mobile data

Validates TOFANE’s traction and fast-paced execution of its wholesale carve-out model

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IOT--iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, confirms today that its owner, Tofane Global, closed its acquisition of NOS International Carrier Services (NOS ICS), a subsidiary of NOS, a leading communications and entertainment group in Portugal.

In 2019, NOS ICS recorded revenue of 141 million euros. The company will be consolidated under iBASIS, boosting its size, reach, and innovation. iBASIS also confirmed it will be the long-term preferred partner for all NOS international wholesale and retail voice, SMS, IPX services, and mobile data.

The deal strengthens iBASIS’ footprint in Portuguese-speaking markets including Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, East Timor, Macau, Sao Tome, and Principe. iBASIS will service NOS’ 130 SMS and 80 voice customers, adding over 2 billion minutes annually to its international voice traffic. The transaction also reflects iBASIS’ strong development on mobile services, which now represent a third of its total activity.

“Our pace completing the NOS ICS acquisition illustrates two key developments. First, our carve-out model is gaining traction, with our position in both global traffic and revenues continuing to rise and exceeding all expectations. Second, we can witness the performance and value-add our customers are achieving through the 18-month consolidation course of our acquisition journey – which in turn, further accelerates interest in our business model,” comments Alexandre Pébereau, iBASIS CEO and founder of TOFANE.

“Today marks a new step in NOS’ growth path. While we achieve more efficient and economical voice and mobile international operations, NOS is able to focus and grow its core business. We will extract the highest value from Tier 1 access and economies of scale while also maintaining independence vis-a-vis larger players,” adds Manuel Ramalho Eanes, NOS Executive Board member. “We look forward to our partnership with iBASIS in the coming years as we continue to drive quality, performance, new services, and innovation.”

iBASIS’ carve-out model enables operators and digital players worldwide to better manage the complexities of the international voice business by delivering competitive and predictable pricing, future proofing network upgrades, and mitigating cost, profitability, and quality risks while providing faster time to market for new international services.

The closing is the latest step in TOFANE’s M&A and consolidation strategy, following its September 2018 acquisition of Altice Europe N.V. international mobile and voice carrier business in France, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic, and its February 2019 acquisition of iBASIS from Royal KPN N.V.

Founded in 2017 by Alexandre Pébereau, former Orange Carriers CEO and founder of the ITW Carriers’ Council, TOFANE is backed by financial partners including Ciclad and Trocadero Capital Partners, and Société Générale as its primary bank.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the world’s first independent communications specialist, second largest ranking global wholesale voice operator and Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide.

ABOUT NOS

NOS is a leading communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice, and data solutions for all market segments. It is a leader in Pay TV, new generation broadband services, and in cinema distribution. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor-made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services.

