IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

WESTCHESTER, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 before market open and host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 2, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.iaai.com/. A recorded replay will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will be accessible online at https://investors.iaai.com/ for one year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a rapidly growing global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Jeanene O’Brien

SVP Global Marketing & Communications

(312) 622-4068

jobrien@iaai.com

Investor Inquiries:

Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill

ICR

(203) 682-8200

IAA_IR@icrinc.com

Arif Ahmed

Vice President, Treasury

(708) 492-7257

arif.ahmed@iaai.com