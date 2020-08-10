i3 Verticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020 vs. 2019

Third quarter revenue was $31.6 million, a decrease of 68% over the prior year's third quarter. Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $111.9 million, a decrease of 58% over the prior year's first nine months. Results for 2020 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers 1 .

. Third quarter adjusted net revenue 2 , which excludes acquisition revenue adjustments and interchange and network fees, was $31.6 million, a decrease of 12% over the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted net revenue 2 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $112.5 million, an increase of 16% over the prior year's first nine months.

, which excludes acquisition revenue adjustments and interchange and network fees, was $31.6 million, a decrease of 12% over the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted net revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $112.5 million, an increase of 16% over the prior year's first nine months. Third quarter net loss was $2.8 million, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the prior year's third quarter. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $1.0 million, an increase from $0.5 million in the prior year's first nine months.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA 2 was $7.1 million, a decrease of 27% over the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $28.9 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year's first nine months.

was $7.1 million, a decrease of 27% over the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $28.9 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year's first nine months. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA 2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue 2 was 22.3%, compared to 26.9% in the prior year's third quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted EBITDA 2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue 2 was 25.7%, compared to 27.8% for the prior year's first nine months.

as a percentage of adjusted net revenue was 22.3%, compared to 26.9% in the prior year's third quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenue was 25.7%, compared to 27.8% for the prior year's first nine months. Third quarter diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.02, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.12 in the prior year's third quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, diluted net income per share available to Class A common stock was $0.01, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.23 for the prior year's first nine months.

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 , which gives pro forma effect to the Company's going forward effective tax rate, was $0.13 and $0.57, respectively, compared to $0.20 and $0.59 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

, which gives pro forma effect to the Company's going forward effective tax rate, was $0.13 and $0.57, respectively, compared to $0.20 and $0.59 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Integrated payments 3 were 51% and 54% of payment volume for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Integrated payments 3 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those for the three months ended June 30, 2019 due primarily to reduced volume in our education and public sector verticals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

were 51% and 54% of payment volume for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Integrated payments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those for the three months ended June 30, 2019 due primarily to reduced volume in our education and public sector verticals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, the ratio of consolidated interest coverage ratio was 7.00x, total leverage ratio was 3.69x and consolidated senior leverage ratio was 0.61x. These ratios are defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility.

Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of two businesses for a collective purchase price of $16.4 million in cash and revolving line of credit proceeds, and an amount of contingent consideration, which is still being valued. One acquisition expands our geographic reach and software capabilities in the public sector vertical. The other adds text-to-pay capabilities and other software solutions in our non-profit vertical.

1. Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. This change in presentation affected our reported revenues and operating expenses for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, by the same amount and had no effect on our income from operations. 2. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information (including reconciliation information), see the attached schedules to this release. 3. Integrated payments represents payment transactions that are generated in situations where payment technology is embedded within the Company's own proprietary software, a client’s software or critical business process.

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter results, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a sharp decrease in our processing volume during the second half of March, and our education vertical was particularly affected by school closures. Despite the volume decreases and school closures, our payment volume and financial results in our other verticals began to steadily recover throughout the third quarter as restrictions across the country eased. We are proud of how our team members supported each other and our customers during this challenging time, and we believe we are well positioned going forward.

“Our two recent acquisitions are evidence of our commitment to our verticals strategy – one a great fit within our public sector market and the other in our non-profit vertical. The latter offers a text-to-pay solution and related software products, meeting our goal of acquiring a software platform within that vertical. In addition to representing a positive step toward growth, this acquisition strengthens our presence in the non-profit vertical, thus providing future acquisition opportunities. We are excited about how each acquisition offers integrated solutions to a dedicated and stable customer base. We continue to develop our acquisition pipeline and will monitor the economic conditions and our leverage as we execute on our acquisition strategy.”

2020 Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty in the economy and the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's future results is difficult to reasonably estimate at this time. Therefore, the Company is not providing a financial outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (929) 477-0577 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 11, 2020, through August 18, 2020, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering Confirmation Code 4401933.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of the Company's consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.

Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted net revenue, pro forma adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included on pages 9 through 11 in the financial schedules of this release.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business‑to‑business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.2 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding guidance and statements of a general economic or industry specific nature. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, guidance, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You generally can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could have,” “exceed,” “significantly,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we have made in light of the Company's industry experience and its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you review and consider information presented herein, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They depend upon future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual future performance or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these factors and other risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to: (i) the anticipated impact to the Company’s business operations, payment volume and volume attrition due to the recent global pandemic of a novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19); (ii) the Company’s indebtedness and the ability to maintain compliance with the financial covenants in the Company’s senior secured credit facility in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) the ability to meet the Company’s liquidity needs in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) the ability to raise additional funds on terms acceptable to us, if at all, whether debt, equity or a combination thereof; (v) the triggering of impairment testing of the Company’s fair-valued assets, including goodwill and intangible assets, in the event of a decline in the price of the Company’s Class A common stock; (vi) the ability to generate revenues sufficient to maintain profitability and positive cash flow; (vii) competition in the Company's industry and the ability to compete effectively; (viii) the dependence on non-exclusive distribution partners to market the Company's products and services; (ix) the ability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the Company's industry and provide new products and services; (x) liability and reputation damage from unauthorized disclosure, destruction or modification of data or disruption of the Company's services; (xi) technical, operational and regulatory risks related to the Company's information technology systems and third-party providers’ systems; (xii) reliance on third parties for significant services; (xiii) exposure to economic conditions and political risks affecting consumer and commercial spending, including the use of credit cards; (xiv) the ability to increase the Company's existing vertical markets, expand into new vertical markets and execute the Company's growth strategy; (xv) the ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, complete those acquisitions and effectively integrate those acquisitions into the Company's services; (xvi) potential degradation of the quality of the Company's products, services and support; (xvii) the ability to retain clients, many of which are small- and medium-sized businesses, which can be difficult and costly to retain; (xviii) the Company's ability to successfully manage its intellectual property; (xix) the ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop key personnel and qualified employees; (xx) risks related to laws, regulations and industry standards; (xxi) operating and financial restrictions imposed by the Company's senior secured credit facility; (xxii) risks related to the accounting method for the Company’s 1.0% Exchangeable Senior Notes due February 15, 2025 (the “Exchangeable Notes”); (xxiii) the ability to raise the funds necessary to settle exchanges of the Exchangeable Notes or to repurchase the Exchangeable Notes upon a fundamental change; (xxiv) risks related to the conditional exchange feature of the Exchangeable Notes; and (xxv) the risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and in our subsequent filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue $ 31,573 $ 97,483 (68)% $ 111,862 $ 267,745 (58)% Operating expenses Interchange and network fees(1) 63,263 n/m 173,777 n/m Other costs of services 10,001 11,431 (13)% 34,874 31,414 11% Selling, general and administrative 18,133 17,587 3% 58,206 44,422 31% Depreciation and amortization 4,475 4,425 1% 13,668 11,875 15% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,473 ) (417 ) n/m (1,461 ) 1,736 (184)% Total operating expenses 31,136 96,289 (68)% 105,287 263,224 (60)% Income from operations 437 1,194 n/m 6,575 4,521 45% Other expenses Interest expense, net 2,423 1,918 26% 6,621 3,987 66% Other expense 829 — n/m 829 — n/m Total other expenses 3,252 1,918 70% 7,450 3,987 87% (Loss) income before income taxes (2,815 ) (724 ) 289% (875 ) 534 (264)% Benefit from income taxes (5 ) (131 ) (96)% (1,918 ) (2 ) n/m Net (loss) income (2,810 ) (593 ) n/m 1,043 536 95% Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,454 ) 598 n/m 811 2,651 (69)% Net (loss) income attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. $ (356 ) $ (1,191 ) n/m $ 232 $ (2,115 ) n/m Net (loss) income per share available to Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 14,858,858 10,064,785 14,515,506 9,254,549 Diluted 14,858,858 10,064,785 15,919,364 9,254,549

n/m = not meaningful __________________________ 1. Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 31,597 $ 36,014 (12)% $ 112,532 $ 97,032 16% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 7,051 9,694 (27)% 28,875 27,019 7% Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.13 $ 0.20 (35)% $ 0.57 $ 0.59 (3)%

i3 Verticals, Inc. Supplemental Volume Information (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Payment volume(1) $ 2,980,702 $ 3,409,222 $ 10,397,555 $ 9,295,879

__________________________ 1. Payment volume is the net dollar value of both 1) Visa, Mastercard and other payment network transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by us and 2) ACH transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by the Company.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Segment Summary (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Merchant Services Proprietary

Software and

Payments Other Total Revenue $ 21,531 $ 10,458 $ (416 ) $ 31,573 Operating expenses Other costs of services 9,394 1,023 (416 ) 10,001 Selling general and administrative 5,630 6,878 5,625 18,133 Depreciation and amortization 2,821 1,476 178 4,475 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,345 ) (128 ) — (1,473 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 5,031 $ 1,209 $ (5,803 ) $ 437 Payment volume $ 2,909,731 $ 70,971 $ — $ 2,980,702

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Merchant Services Proprietary

Software and

Payments Other Total Revenue $ 74,014 $ 39,205 $ (1,357 ) $ 111,862 Operating expenses Other costs of services 32,804 3,426 (1,356 ) 34,874 Selling general and administrative 18,421 22,531 17,254 58,206 Depreciation and amortization 8,629 4,513 526 13,668 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,951 ) 1,490 — (1,461 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 17,111 $ 7,245 $ (17,781 ) $ 6,575 Payment volume $ 9,938,497 $ 459,058 $ — $ 10,397,555 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Merchant Services Proprietary

Software and

Payments Other Total Revenue $ 87,264 $ 10,219 $ — $ 97,483 Operating expenses Interchange and network fees 61,744 1,519 — 63,263 Other costs of services 10,527 904 — 11,431 Selling general and administrative 6,244 6,066 5,277 17,587 Depreciation and amortization 2,972 1,308 145 4,425 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 155 (572 ) — (417 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 5,622 $ 994 $ (5,422 ) $ 1,194 Payment volume $ 3,268,141 $ 141,081 $ — $ 3,409,222

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 Merchant Services Proprietary

Software and

Payments Other Total Revenue $ 241,841 $ 25,904 $ — $ 267,745 Operating expenses Interchange and network fees 169,229 4,548 — 173,777 Other costs of services 29,648 1,766 — 31,414 Selling general and administrative 18,561 12,728 13,133 44,422 Depreciation and amortization 8,671 2,811 393 11,875 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (554 ) 2,290 — 1,736 Income (loss) from operations $ 16,286 $ 1,761 $ (13,526 ) $ 4,521 Payment volume $ 8,866,400 $ 429,479 $ — $ 9,295,879

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,136 $ 1,119 Accounts receivable, net 16,350 15,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,789 4,117 Total current assets 31,275 20,571 Property and equipment, net 5,506 5,026 Restricted cash 1,550 2,081 Capitalized software, net 14,340 15,454 Goodwill 167,054 168,284 Intangible assets, net 99,884 107,419 Deferred tax asset 35,671 28,138 Other assets 5,193 2,329 Total assets $ 360,473 $ 349,302 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,559 $ 3,438 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,465 21,560 Deferred revenue 9,714 10,237 Total current liabilities 29,738 35,235 Long-term debt, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net 134,114 139,298 Long-term tax receivable agreement obligations 25,933 23,204 Other long-term liabilities 3,260 9,124 Total liabilities 193,045 206,861 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 9) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 15,085,813 and 14,444,115 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,391,621 and 12,921,637 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 107,654 82,380 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (1,372 ) (2,309 ) Total stockholders' equity 106,284 80,073 Non-controlling interest 61,144 62,368 Total equity 167,428 142,441 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 360,473 $ 349,302

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,087 $ 16,297 Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,744 ) $ (131,705 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 3,143 $ 117,296

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are important to enable investors to understand and evaluate its ongoing operating results. Accordingly, i3 Verticals includes non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results to stockholders and potential investors in order to provide them with an additional tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing business operations. i3 Verticals believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are representative of comparative financial performance that reflects the economic substance of i3 Verticals’ current and ongoing business operations.

Clay Whitson

Chief Financial Officer

(615) 988-9890

cwhitson@i3verticals.com