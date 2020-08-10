i3 Verticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020 vs. 2019
- Third quarter revenue was $31.6 million, a decrease of 68% over the prior year's third quarter. Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $111.9 million, a decrease of 58% over the prior year's first nine months. Results for 2020 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers1.
- Third quarter adjusted net revenue2, which excludes acquisition revenue adjustments and interchange and network fees, was $31.6 million, a decrease of 12% over the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted net revenue2 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $112.5 million, an increase of 16% over the prior year's first nine months.
- Third quarter net loss was $2.8 million, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the prior year's third quarter. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $1.0 million, an increase from $0.5 million in the prior year's first nine months.
- Third quarter adjusted EBITDA2 was $7.1 million, a decrease of 27% over the prior year's third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $28.9 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year's first nine months.
- Third quarter adjusted EBITDA2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue2 was 22.3%, compared to 26.9% in the prior year's third quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted EBITDA2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue2 was 25.7%, compared to 27.8% for the prior year's first nine months.
- Third quarter diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.02, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.12 in the prior year's third quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, diluted net income per share available to Class A common stock was $0.01, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.23 for the prior year's first nine months.
- For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share2, which gives pro forma effect to the Company's going forward effective tax rate, was $0.13 and $0.57, respectively, compared to $0.20 and $0.59 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.
- Integrated payments3 were 51% and 54% of payment volume for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Integrated payments3 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those for the three months ended June 30, 2019 due primarily to reduced volume in our education and public sector verticals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- At June 30, 2020, the ratio of consolidated interest coverage ratio was 7.00x, total leverage ratio was 3.69x and consolidated senior leverage ratio was 0.61x. These ratios are defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility.
- Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of two businesses for a collective purchase price of $16.4 million in cash and revolving line of credit proceeds, and an amount of contingent consideration, which is still being valued. One acquisition expands our geographic reach and software capabilities in the public sector vertical. The other adds text-to-pay capabilities and other software solutions in our non-profit vertical.
|
1.
|
Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. This change in presentation affected our reported revenues and operating expenses for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, by the same amount and had no effect on our income from operations.
|
2.
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information (including reconciliation information), see the attached schedules to this release.
|
3.
|
Integrated payments represents payment transactions that are generated in situations where payment technology is embedded within the Company's own proprietary software, a client’s software or critical business process.
Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter results, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a sharp decrease in our processing volume during the second half of March, and our education vertical was particularly affected by school closures. Despite the volume decreases and school closures, our payment volume and financial results in our other verticals began to steadily recover throughout the third quarter as restrictions across the country eased. We are proud of how our team members supported each other and our customers during this challenging time, and we believe we are well positioned going forward.
“Our two recent acquisitions are evidence of our commitment to our verticals strategy – one a great fit within our public sector market and the other in our non-profit vertical. The latter offers a text-to-pay solution and related software products, meeting our goal of acquiring a software platform within that vertical. In addition to representing a positive step toward growth, this acquisition strengthens our presence in the non-profit vertical, thus providing future acquisition opportunities. We are excited about how each acquisition offers integrated solutions to a dedicated and stable customer base. We continue to develop our acquisition pipeline and will monitor the economic conditions and our leverage as we execute on our acquisition strategy.”
2020 Outlook
The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty in the economy and the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's future results is difficult to reasonably estimate at this time. Therefore, the Company is not providing a financial outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (929) 477-0577 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 11, 2020, through August 18, 2020, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering Confirmation Code 4401933.
To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of the Company's consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.
Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted net revenue, pro forma adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included on pages 9 through 11 in the financial schedules of this release.
About i3 Verticals
Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business‑to‑business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.2 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding guidance and statements of a general economic or industry specific nature. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, guidance, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You generally can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could have,” “exceed,” “significantly,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.
The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we have made in light of the Company's industry experience and its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you review and consider information presented herein, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They depend upon future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual future performance or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these factors and other risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to: (i) the anticipated impact to the Company’s business operations, payment volume and volume attrition due to the recent global pandemic of a novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19); (ii) the Company’s indebtedness and the ability to maintain compliance with the financial covenants in the Company’s senior secured credit facility in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) the ability to meet the Company’s liquidity needs in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) the ability to raise additional funds on terms acceptable to us, if at all, whether debt, equity or a combination thereof; (v) the triggering of impairment testing of the Company’s fair-valued assets, including goodwill and intangible assets, in the event of a decline in the price of the Company’s Class A common stock; (vi) the ability to generate revenues sufficient to maintain profitability and positive cash flow; (vii) competition in the Company's industry and the ability to compete effectively; (viii) the dependence on non-exclusive distribution partners to market the Company's products and services; (ix) the ability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the Company's industry and provide new products and services; (x) liability and reputation damage from unauthorized disclosure, destruction or modification of data or disruption of the Company's services; (xi) technical, operational and regulatory risks related to the Company's information technology systems and third-party providers’ systems; (xii) reliance on third parties for significant services; (xiii) exposure to economic conditions and political risks affecting consumer and commercial spending, including the use of credit cards; (xiv) the ability to increase the Company's existing vertical markets, expand into new vertical markets and execute the Company's growth strategy; (xv) the ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, complete those acquisitions and effectively integrate those acquisitions into the Company's services; (xvi) potential degradation of the quality of the Company's products, services and support; (xvii) the ability to retain clients, many of which are small- and medium-sized businesses, which can be difficult and costly to retain; (xviii) the Company's ability to successfully manage its intellectual property; (xix) the ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop key personnel and qualified employees; (xx) risks related to laws, regulations and industry standards; (xxi) operating and financial restrictions imposed by the Company's senior secured credit facility; (xxii) risks related to the accounting method for the Company’s 1.0% Exchangeable Senior Notes due February 15, 2025 (the “Exchangeable Notes”); (xxiii) the ability to raise the funds necessary to settle exchanges of the Exchangeable Notes or to repurchase the Exchangeable Notes upon a fundamental change; (xxiv) risks related to the conditional exchange feature of the Exchangeable Notes; and (xxv) the risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and in our subsequent filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
|
i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Nine months ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
31,573
|
|
|
$
|
97,483
|
|
|
(68)%
|
|
$
|
111,862
|
|
|
$
|
267,745
|
|
|
(58)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interchange and network fees(1)
|
|
|
63,263
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
173,777
|
|
|
n/m
|
Other costs of services
|
10,001
|
|
|
11,431
|
|
|
(13)%
|
|
34,874
|
|
|
31,414
|
|
|
11%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
18,133
|
|
|
17,587
|
|
|
3%
|
|
58,206
|
|
|
44,422
|
|
|
31%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,475
|
|
|
4,425
|
|
|
1%
|
|
13,668
|
|
|
11,875
|
|
|
15%
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
(1,473
|
)
|
|
(417
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
(1,461
|
)
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
(184)%
|
Total operating expenses
|
31,136
|
|
|
96,289
|
|
|
(68)%
|
|
105,287
|
|
|
263,224
|
|
|
(60)%
|
Income from operations
|
437
|
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
6,575
|
|
|
4,521
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,423
|
|
|
1,918
|
|
|
26%
|
|
6,621
|
|
|
3,987
|
|
|
66%
|
Other expense
|
829
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
829
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
Total other expenses
|
3,252
|
|
|
1,918
|
|
|
70%
|
|
7,450
|
|
|
3,987
|
|
|
87%
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(2,815
|
)
|
|
(724
|
)
|
|
289%
|
|
(875
|
)
|
|
534
|
|
|
(264)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
(96)%
|
|
(1,918
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
Net (loss) income
|
(2,810
|
)
|
|
(593
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(2,454
|
)
|
|
598
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
811
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
|
(69)%
|
Net (loss) income attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc.
|
$
|
(356
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,191
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
$
|
232
|
|
|
$
|
(2,115
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per share available to Class A common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
|
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
14,858,858
|
|
|
10,064,785
|
|
|
|
|
14,515,506
|
|
|
9,254,549
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
14,858,858
|
|
|
10,064,785
|
|
|
|
|
15,919,364
|
|
|
9,254,549
|
|
|
|
n/m = not meaningful
|
__________________________
|
1.
|
Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
|
i3 Verticals, Inc. Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Nine months ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
31,597
|
|
$
|
36,014
|
|
(12)%
|
|
$
|
112,532
|
|
$
|
97,032
|
|
16%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
7,051
|
|
9,694
|
|
(27)%
|
|
28,875
|
|
27,019
|
|
7%
|
Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
(35)%
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
(3)%
|
i3 Verticals, Inc. Supplemental Volume Information
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Nine months ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment volume(1)
|
$
|
2,980,702
|
|
|
$
|
3,409,222
|
|
|
$
|
10,397,555
|
|
|
$
|
9,295,879
|
|__________________________
|
1.
|
Payment volume is the net dollar value of both 1) Visa, Mastercard and other payment network transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by us and 2) ACH transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by the Company.
|
i3 Verticals, Inc. Segment Summary
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
Merchant Services
|
|
Proprietary
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
21,531
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,458
|
|
|
|
$
|
(416
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
31,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other costs of services
|
9,394
|
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
|
(416
|
)
|
|
|
10,001
|
|
|
Selling general and administrative
|
5,630
|
|
|
|
6,878
|
|
|
|
5,625
|
|
|
|
18,133
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,821
|
|
|
|
1,476
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
4,475
|
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
(1,345
|
)
|
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,473
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
5,031
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,209
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5,803
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment volume
|
$
|
2,909,731
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,971
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,980,702
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
Merchant Services
|
|
Proprietary
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
74,014
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,205
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,357
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
111,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other costs of services
|
32,804
|
|
|
|
3,426
|
|
|
|
(1,356
|
)
|
|
|
34,874
|
|
|
Selling general and administrative
|
18,421
|
|
|
|
22,531
|
|
|
|
17,254
|
|
|
|
58,206
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,629
|
|
|
|
4,513
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
13,668
|
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
(2,951
|
)
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,461
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
17,111
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,245
|
|
|
|
$
|
(17,781
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
6,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment volume
|
$
|
9,938,497
|
|
|
|
$
|
459,058
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,397,555
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
Merchant Services
|
|
Proprietary
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
87,264
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,219
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
97,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interchange and network fees
|
61,744
|
|
|
|
1,519
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
63,263
|
|
|
Other costs of services
|
10,527
|
|
|
|
904
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,431
|
|
|
Selling general and administrative
|
6,244
|
|
|
|
6,066
|
|
|
|
5,277
|
|
|
|
17,587
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,972
|
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
4,425
|
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
155
|
|
|
|
(572
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(417
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
5,622
|
|
|
|
$
|
994
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5,422
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment volume
|
$
|
3,268,141
|
|
|
|
$
|
141,081
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,409,222
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
Merchant Services
|
|
Proprietary
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
241,841
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,904
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
267,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interchange and network fees
|
169,229
|
|
|
|
4,548
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
173,777
|
|
Other costs of services
|
29,648
|
|
|
|
1,766
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31,414
|
|
Selling general and administrative
|
18,561
|
|
|
|
12,728
|
|
|
13,133
|
|
|
|
44,422
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,671
|
|
|
|
2,811
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
11,875
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
(554
|
)
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
16,286
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,761
|
|
|
$
|
(13,526
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment volume
|
$
|
8,866,400
|
|
|
|
$
|
429,479
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,295,879
|
|
i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
9,136
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,119
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
16,350
|
|
|
|
15,335
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
5,789
|
|
|
|
4,117
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
31,275
|
|
|
|
20,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
5,506
|
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
1,550
|
|
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
Capitalized software, net
|
14,340
|
|
|
|
15,454
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
167,054
|
|
|
|
168,284
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
99,884
|
|
|
|
107,419
|
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
35,671
|
|
|
|
28,138
|
|
|
Other assets
|
5,193
|
|
|
|
2,329
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
360,473
|
|
|
|
$
|
349,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
4,559
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,438
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
15,465
|
|
|
|
21,560
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
9,714
|
|
|
|
10,237
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
29,738
|
|
|
|
35,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net
|
134,114
|
|
|
|
139,298
|
|
|
Long-term tax receivable agreement obligations
|
25,933
|
|
|
|
23,204
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
3,260
|
|
|
|
9,124
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
193,045
|
|
|
|
206,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 9)
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 15,085,813 and 14,444,115 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,391,621 and 12,921,637 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
107,654
|
|
|
|
82,380
|
|
|
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
|
(1,372
|
)
|
|
|
(2,309
|
)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
106,284
|
|
|
|
80,073
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
61,144
|
|
|
|
62,368
|
|
|
Total equity
|
167,428
|
|
|
|
142,441
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
360,473
|
$
|
349,302
|
i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|
|
Nine months ended June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
10,087
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,297
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(5,744
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(131,705
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
3,143
|
|
|
|
$
|
117,296
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are important to enable investors to understand and evaluate its ongoing operating results. Accordingly, i3 Verticals includes non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results to stockholders and potential investors in order to provide them with an additional tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing business operations. i3 Verticals believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are representative of comparative financial performance that reflects the economic substance of i3 Verticals’ current and ongoing business operations.
Contacts
Clay Whitson
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 988-9890
cwhitson@i3verticals.com
