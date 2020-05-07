BusinessWire

i3 Verticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2020.


Highlights for the fiscal second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2020 vs. 2019

  • Second quarter revenue was $39.2 million, a decrease of 54% over the prior year's second quarter. Revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $80.3 million, a decrease of 53% over the prior year's first six months. Results for 2020 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.1
  • Second quarter adjusted net revenue2, which excludes acquisition revenue adjustments and interchange and network fees, was $39.3 million, an increase of 25% over the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted net revenue2 for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $80.9 million, an increase of 33% over the prior year's first six months.
  • Second quarter net income was $1.9 million, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the prior year's second quarter. Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $3.9 million, an increase of 241.3% over the prior year's first six months.
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA2 was $10.0 million, an increase of 14% over the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $21.8 million, an increase of 26% over the prior year's first six months.
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue2 was 25.3%, compared to 27.8% in the prior year's second quarter. For the six months ended March 31, 2020, adjusted EBITDA2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue2 was 27.0%, compared to 28.4% for the prior year's first six months.
  • Second quarter diluted net income per share available to Class A common stock was $0.05, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.12 in the prior year's second quarter. For the six months ended March 31, 2020, diluted net income per share available to Class A common stock was $0.04, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.10 for the prior year's first six months.
  • For the three and six months ended March 31, 2020, pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share1, which gives pro forma effect to the Company's going forward effective tax rate, was $0.20 and $0.44, respectively, compared to $0.20 and $0.40 for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019, respectively.
  • Integrated payments3 were 55% of payment volume for both the three and six months ended March 31, 2020.
  • At March 31, 2020, the ratio of consolidated interest coverage ratio was 6.11x, total leverage ratio was 3.41x and consolidated senior leverage ratio was 0.38x. These ratios are defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility.
     

    1.

    Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. This change in presentation affected our reported revenues and operating expenses for the three and six months ended March 31, 2020, by the same amount and had no effect on our income from operations.

    2.

    Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information (including reconciliation information), see the attached schedules to this release.

    3.

    Integrated payments represents payment transactions that are generated in situations where payment technology is embedded within the Company's own proprietary software, a client’s software or critical business process.

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, commented, “We delivered strong fiscal second quarter results. Our momentum from the fiscal first quarter continued through January and February, but we began to see the economic impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic in the second half of March with a decline in payment volume. I could not be prouder of our employees’ response to the crisis as they rallied to serve our customers. Our support teams utilized our advanced platforms to quickly shift to remote support and provided uninterrupted service to our customers.

“Due to the uncertainty of the economic environment, we have paused acquisition activity until there is greater clarity on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have several deals currently on hold. Despite the market downturn, our acquisition pipeline has continued to build. We believe our strong balance sheet, recent exchangeable notes offering and capacity under our senior credit facility position us well for acquisition activity, even in the current economic environment.”

Impact of COVID-19

Daily continued, “Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families, so we implemented work-from-home policies for our employees in mid-March and limited all employee travel. Throughout this period, I have been inspired by the creativity, dedication and commitment of our team, which has allowed us to quickly adapt to the work-from-home structure and continue to service our customers in a prompt and efficient manner.

“We expect that the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely impact our fiscal third quarter performance. The various strategies enacted by federal, state and local governments to combat the spread of COVID-19 have obviously slowed the pace of commerce. This has caused a decrease in our payment volume and adversely impacted our revenues. In particular, our Education vertical experienced a significant decline in payment volumes as K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the current school year. Our restaurant and hotel customers also experienced a significant decline in payment volume. Our Public Sector, B2B and other vertical customers experienced less of an impact in payment volume. We benefited from our strategy of diversifying our business across multiple verticals to reduce sector-specific downturns and safeguard against effects on our payment volume from any one market sector. This strategy should also serve us well in a recovery.

“We also expect the long-term impact of COVID-19 to lead to further digitization of payments, particularly within the Public Sector and Education verticals, which have been slower to adopt electronic payments. We believe that the Public Sector and Education markets will have increased budget pressures and their constituents will demand greater access to online services and payments. We believe that our SaaS solutions are designed to address many of these issues and that the ability of our nimble salesforce in each vertical to sell technology-enabled payments will help us drive growth as the economy begins to rebound. On the other side of this crisis, we believe that we are well-positioned to capture market share,” concluded Daily.

2020 Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty in the economy and the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company's future results is difficult to reasonably estimate at this time. Therefore, the Company is not providing a financial outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (646) 828-8193 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on May 8, 2020, through May 15, 2020, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering Confirmation Code 8964705.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of the Company's consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.

Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted net revenue, pro forma adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included on pages 10 through 13 in the financial schedules of this release.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.7 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding guidance and statements of a general economic or industry specific nature. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, guidance, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You generally can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could have,” “exceed,” “significantly,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we have made in light of the Company's industry experience and its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you review and consider information presented herein, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They depend upon future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual future performance or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these factors and other risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to: (i) the anticipated impact to the Company’s business operations, payment volume and volume attrition due to the recent global pandemic of a novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19); (ii) the Company’s indebtedness and the ability to maintain compliance with the financial covenants in the Company’s senior secured credit facility in light of the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19); (iii) the ability to meet the Company’s liquidity needs in light of the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19); (iv) the ability to raise additional funds on terms acceptable to us, if at all, whether debt, equity or a combination thereof; (v) the triggering of impairment testing of the Company’s fair-valued assets, including goodwill and intangible assets, in the event of a decline in the price of the Company’s Class A common stock; (vi) the ability to generate revenues sufficient to maintain profitability and positive cash flow; (vii) competition in the Company's industry and the ability to compete effectively; (viii) the dependence on non-exclusive distribution partners to market the Company's products and services; (ix) the ability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the Company's industry and provide new products and services; (x) liability and reputation damage from unauthorized disclosure, destruction or modification of data or disruption of the Company's services; (xi) technical, operational and regulatory risks related to the Company's information technology systems and third-party providers’ systems; (xii) reliance on third parties for significant services; (xiii) exposure to economic conditions and political risks affecting consumer and commercial spending, including the use of credit cards; (xiv) the ability to increase the Company's existing vertical markets, expand into new vertical markets and execute the Company's growth strategy; (xv) the ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, complete those acquisitions and effectively integrate those acquisitions into the Company's services; (xvi) degradation of the quality of the Company's products, services and support; (xvii) the ability to retain clients, many of which are small- and medium-sized businesses, which can be difficult and costly to retain; (xviii) the Company's ability to successfully manage its intellectual property; (xix) the ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop key personnel and qualified employees; (xx) risks related to laws, regulations and industry standards; (xxi) operating and financial restrictions imposed by the Company's senior secured credit facility; (xxii) risks related to the accounting method for the Company’s 1.0% Exchangeable Senior Notes due February 15, 2025 (the “Exchangeable Notes”); (xxiii) the ability to raise the funds necessary to settle exchanges of the Exchangeable Notes or to repurchase the Exchangeable Notes upon a fundamental change; (xxiv) risks related to the conditional exchange feature of the Exchangeable Notes; and (xxv) the risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and in our subsequent filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

Six months ended March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

39,178

 

 

$

85,394

 

 

(54)%

 

$

80,289

 

 

$

170,262

 

 

(53)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interchange and network fees(1)

 

 

54,685

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

110,514

 

 

n/m

Other costs of services

11,955

 

 

10,193

 

 

17%

 

24,873

 

 

19,983

 

 

24%

Selling general and administrative

20,786

 

 

14,319

 

 

45%

 

40,073

 

 

26,835

 

 

49%

Depreciation and amortization

4,538

 

 

3,898

 

 

16%

 

9,193

 

 

7,450

 

 

23%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(142)

 

 

2,502

 

 

n/m

 

12

 

 

2,153

 

 

(99)%

Total operating expenses

37,137

 

 

85,597

 

 

(57)%

 

74,151

 

 

166,935

 

 

(56)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

2,041

 

 

(203)

 

 

n/m

 

6,138

 

 

3,327

 

 

84%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

2,184

 

 

1,155

 

 

89%

 

4,198

 

 

2,069

 

 

103%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

(143)

 

 

(1,358)

 

 

(89)%

 

1,940

 

 

1,258

 

 

54%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(2,062)

 

 

(136)

 

 

1,416%

 

(1,913)

 

 

129

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

1,919

 

 

(1,222)

 

 

n/m

 

3,853

 

 

1,129

 

 

241%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

1,182

 

 

(120)

 

 

n/m

 

3,265

 

 

2,053

 

 

59%

Net income (loss) attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc.

$

737

 

 

$

(1,102)

 

 

n/m

 

$

588

 

 

$

(924)

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share available to Class A common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

14,456,970

 

 

8,887,050

 

 

 

 

14,344,768

 

 

8,849,431

 

 

 

Diluted

16,106,757

 

 

8,887,050

 

 

 

 

15,778,077

 

 

8,849,431

 

 

 

n/m = not meaningful

__________________________

1.

Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

Six months ended March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)

$

39,311

 

 

$

31,448

 

 

25%

 

$

80,935

 

 

$

61,018

 

 

33%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

9,965

 

 

8,747

 

 

14%

 

21,824

 

 

17,325

 

 

26%

Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

—%

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

10%

i3 Verticals, Inc. Supplemental Volume Information

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

Six months ended March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment volume(1)

$

3,577,735

 

 

$

2,942,808

 

 

$

7,416,853

 

 

$

5,886,657

 

__________________________

1.

Payment volume is the net dollar value of both 1) Visa, Mastercard and other payment network transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by us and 2) ACH transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by the Company.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Segment Summary

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

 

Merchant

Services

 

Proprietary

Software and

Payments

 

Other

 

Total

Revenue

$

25,018

 

 

$

14,691

 

 

$

(531)

 

 

$

39,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other costs of services

11,297

 

 

1,188

 

 

(530)

 

 

11,955

 

Selling general and administrative

6,469

 

 

7,717

 

 

6,600

 

 

20,786

 

Depreciation and amortization

2,861

 

 

1,498

 

 

179

 

 

4,538

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(400)

 

 

258

 

 

 

 

(142)

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

4,791

 

 

$

4,030

 

 

$

(6,780)

 

 

$

2,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment volume

$

3,393,710

 

 

$

184,025

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,577,735

 

 

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020

 

Merchant

Services

 

Proprietary

Software and

Payments

 

Other

 

Total

Revenue

$

52,483

 

 

$

28,747

 

 

$

(941)

 

 

$

80,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other costs of services

23,410

 

 

2,403

 

 

(940)

 

 

24,873

 

Selling general and administrative

12,791

 

 

15,653

 

 

11,629

 

 

40,073

 

Depreciation and amortization

5,808

 

 

3,037

 

 

348

 

 

9,193

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,606)

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

 

12

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

12,080

 

 

$

6,036

 

 

$

(11,978)

 

 

$

6,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment volume

$

7,028,766

 

 

$

388,087

 

 

$

 

 

$

7,416,853

 

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

 

Merchant

Services

 

Proprietary

Software and

Payments

 

Other

 

Total

Revenue

$

76,875

 

 

$

8,519

 

 

$

 

 

$

85,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interchange and network fees

53,121

 

 

1,564

 

 

 

 

54,685

 

Other costs of services

9,725

 

 

468

 

 

 

 

10,193

 

Selling general and administrative

6,226

 

 

3,675

 

 

4,418

 

 

14,319

 

Depreciation and amortization

2,917

 

 

842

 

 

139

 

 

3,898

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(390)

 

 

2,892

 

 

 

 

2,502

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

5,276

 

 

$

(922)

 

 

$

(4,557)

 

 

$

(203)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment volume

$

2,794,120

 

 

$

148,688

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,942,808

 

 

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019

 

Merchant

Services

 

Proprietary

Software and

Payments

 

Other

 

Total

Revenue

$

154,577

 

 

$

15,685

 

 

$

 

 

$

170,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interchange and network fees

107,485

 

 

3,029

 

 

 

 

110,514

 

Other costs of services

19,121

 

 

862

 

 

 

 

19,983

 

Selling general and administrative

12,317

 

 

6,662

 

 

7,856

 

 

26,835

 

Depreciation and amortization

5,699

 

 

1,503

 

 

248

 

 

7,450

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(709)

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

 

2,153

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

10,664

 

 

$

767

 

 

$

(8,104)

 

 

$

3,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment volume

$

5,598,259

 

 

$

288,398

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,886,657

 

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

March 31,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,591

 

 

$

1,119

 

Accounts receivable, net

13,515

 

 

15,335

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,662

 

 

4,117

 

Total current assets

19,768

 

 

20,571

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

5,035

 

 

5,026

 

Restricted cash

1,581

 

 

2,081

 

Capitalized software, net

14,472

 

 

15,454

 

Goodwill

167,054

 

 

168,284

 

Intangible assets, net

102,837

 

 

107,419

 

Deferred tax asset

35,334

 

 

28,138

 

Other assets

5,101

 

 

2,329

 

Total assets

$

351,182

 

 

$

349,302

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,520

 

 

$

3,438

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

17,884

 

 

21,560

 

Deferred revenue

9,613

 

 

10,237

 

Total current liabilities

31,017

 

 

35,235

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net

123,226

 

 

139,298

 

Long-term tax receivable agreement obligations

25,773

 

 

23,204

 

Other long-term liabilities

4,385

 

 

9,124

 

Total liabilities

184,401

 

 

206,861

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 9)

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 15,038,918 and 14,444,115 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively

1

 

 

1

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,411,621 and 12,921,637 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively

1

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in-capital

104,122

 

 

82,380

 

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(1,016)

 

 

(2,309)

 

Total stockholders' equity

103,108

 

 

80,073

 

Non-controlling interest

63,673

 

 

62,368

 

Total equity

166,781

 

 

142,441

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

351,182

 

 

$

349,302

 

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

Six months ended March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,847

 

 

$

11,424

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(3,881)

 

 

$

(44,945)

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$

(4,994)

 

 

$

34,343

 


