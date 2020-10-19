i2c Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program As New Enablement Partner

The company is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#banking--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program as a new enablement partner in the US, Canada and CEMEA region, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa and allowing fintechs to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa’s global payment network offers. By joining Visa’s Fast Track program as an enablement partner, i2c is now able to help fintechs accelerate time to market, leveraging Visa's breadth of capabilities while providing superior flexibility, scalability and reliability afforded by its platform.

i2c’s highly configurable, global platform provides the agile technology infrastructure and capabilities needed to respond to changing market conditions and stay competitive. The company helps remove the complexity of dealing with multiple systems, vendors, regions, languages and time zones by operating from a single global platform that provides an end to end suite of processing services without trade-offs or compromises.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts like i2c who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

“We’re honored to join forces with Visa in our shared goal of providing fintechs the ability to deliver new and improved payment solutions at scale by easily leveraging Visa’s global payment network and i2c’s global payments platform,” said i2c CEO and founder, Amir Wain.

“Having a strong enablement partner like i2c in our Fast Track program provides Fintechs and fast growing companies around the world the ability to scale with greater efficiency as they gain critical expertise, resources and technology,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. “I2c’s ability to offer a full range of products from prepaid to debit to credit and their single global platform make them a particularly attractive partner to Fintechs.”

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

