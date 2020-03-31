i2c Appoints Banking Executive Tracy Seng to Lead Client Success

Award Winning Financial Services Veteran to Support Expansion of i2c in the U.S. and Around the World

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of payment and open banking technology, today announced the appointment of banking veteran Tracy Seng as EVP, Head of Global Client Success at i2c, responsible for leading account management, program management and advisory services to help clients grow their business and deliver bottom-line revenue and profitability. Seng joins i2c from Wells Fargo, where she and her account management team won Stevie awards in 2018 and 2019, as well as the 2020 People’s Choice Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. Seng reports to i2c President Jim McCarthy and is based at i2c headquarters in Silicon Valley.

A 20+ year payments and client services veteran with senior leadership roles in account management, industry relations and merchant acquiring, Seng served 15 years at Wells Fargo as SVP, Segment Business Leader Account Management and Industry Relations. Seng helped grow ecommerce payments volume, created differentiated customer solutions and consistently received best in class customer satisfaction scores.

“i2c identifies our success with that of our clients,” said Jim McCarthy, President, i2c Inc. “We are delighted to welcome such a recognized client advocate to i2c as we continue our global expansion. Tracy is that rare individual who becomes a trusted advisor to her clients by delivering value to help them grow their business while she drives revenue through top- performing account management strategies.”

Seng and her team will partner with clients to optimize portfolios, identify new revenue opportunities and, working with i2c management and operations, spearhead the development of creative solutions that meet and exceed expectations. The client success team will also ensure speed to market for their client’s innovative programs and services.

“i2c is focused on partnering with clients to deliver innovative credit, debit, prepaid, lending and multicurrency programs that provide an individualized and superior customer experience,” said Tracy Seng, EVP, Head of Global Client Success at i2c Inc. “I’m thrilled to be joining i2c and to be working in concert with all groups across the company to continue delivering innovation that aligns with and advances our clients’ goals.”

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and open banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

