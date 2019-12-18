Hyundai Mobis Participates in CES 2020, Disclosing the Evolution of Future Mobility ‘M.Vision S’

- ‘M.Vision S’, a mobility concept for urban sharing based on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification technology

- A large art wall will display how M.Vision S can be connected to the audience, with advanced communication lighting technology

- A DIY zone with motion recognition and robot drawing tech for audience to make their own future car

- Also offers an opportunity to experience clean mobility, e.g. electric boats, drones and trams, equipped with hydrogen fuel cells

Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330) will participate in CES, which will be held in the US next January, and showcase the evolution of future mobility technology. The world of new mobility, which has compressed the core technologies of Hyundai Mobis, i.e. autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, will unfold before the audience.

Hyundai Mobis announced on December 19 that it will display new technologies, such as M.Vision S, the autonomous driving-based mobility concept for urban sharing, and the hydrogen fuel cell system, at CES, the world’s greatest tradeshow for consumer technology, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the US for four days starting on January 7, 2020.

Hyundai Mobis is planning to showcase the world of future mobility soon to appear in the form of a technology gallery at CES 2020. People visiting the Hyundai Mobis booth are expected to see the world of the new concept of mobility, which combines autonomous driving with connectivity and the hydrogen fuel cell system, at a glance. Also, they will be able to experience the process of connecting future car technology and people firsthand.

Among others, the audience can witness the process of people communicating with a future car on the large art wall installed in the center of the booth. The front camera on Hyundai Mobis’ future mobility concept car M.Vision S will capture the images of visitors in real time and show them on a large display. This scene projects the age of autonomous driving where vehicles and people exchange a vast amount of data and become connected to one another, as well as people with one another.

There is also the experience space in which people who’ve experienced M.Vision S will have the opportunity to design their own future car with their own hands. This will involve the use of motion recognition and robot drawing technology to freely change the shapes and colors of M.Vision S and implement the future mobility they desire. The images the visitors had designed with robot drawing tech will be printed and provided.

This future mobility will not be driven by internal combustion engine anymore. In that sense, the hydrogen fuel cell system experience space will lead the audience to the world of clean mobility. Environment-friendly stories, featuring boats, drones and trams equipped with hydrogen fuel cell systems, will unfold on the flexible display covering the ceiling.

Hyundai Motor Group has secured world’s best hydrogen fuel cell system technology, and Hyundai Mobis runs the world’s largest production line exclusively for hydrogen fuel cell modules in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do.

“The acronym ‘ace’ means the core technologies, displayed at CES, standing for Autonomous driving, Connectivity and Electrification,” said Baek Gyeong-guk, head of the Research Planning Business Division, Hyundai Mobis (Executive Vice President). “Hyundai Mobis will concentrate our R&D competency on enabling Hyundai Mobis to become the clear leader of future mobility.”

Hyundai Mobis will prepare a separate space for displaying new ICT technologies at CES 2020 and actively strive to win contracts from global automakers. It is planning to showcase carefully selected 19 new technologies in automotive electronics, such as the ADAS sensor, the OLED cluster and the Blooming Sound System.

M.Vision S, the essence of future mobility communicating with people

M.Vision S is the fully autonomous driving concept car that integrates the core technologies of Hyundai Mobis, such as autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification and lamps.

It is more advanced than M.Vision that was introduced at CES earlier this year. The blue S following M.Vision stands for ‘sharable mobility’. Various technology visions of Hyundai Mobis are all brought together in this concept car.

The core future car technologies of Hyundai Mobis, such as the autonomous driving sensors like cameras, radar and lidar, communication lighting, virtual space touch, 3D rear lamp and premium sound system KRELL, are converged together in M.Vision S.

Hyundai Mobis has the camera and radar technology necessary for autonomous driving and is planning to mass-produce the level-3 autonomous driving lidar system by 2021 in cooperation with the leading company in the global lidar market, Velodyne.

Communication lighting is a new lamp technology that uses the car body to enable fully autonomous vehicles to communicate with people. Autonomous vehicles, which this technology is applied to, will communicate with pedestrians by, for instance, showing a smiling expression depending on driving conditions or displaying various graphics, such as ‘Go ahead’ and ‘Be careful.’

The technology will also be used as a channel for communicating with the passengers in the car, not outside of the car. It will automatically perceive driving modes (autonomous driving/manual) and changes in the emotions of passengers and change the colors of lighting, and once the car approaches the destination, it will turn a separate mood light to interact with passengers.

The interior of M.Vision S has been made in the form of a lounge where both work and relaxation are possible through design collaboration with Hyundai Transys. Depending on whether it is in the autonomous driving mode or the manual driving mode, the position of the driver’s seat or seating arrangement will vary. As it applies the virtual space touch technology, passengers can also enjoy their time while in the car, for instance, watching favorite video clips or movies or listening to music, all with a mere gesture when the car is in the autonomous driving mode.

