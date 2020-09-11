BusinessWire

HyreCar Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for rideshare and delivery, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually from September 14-16, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery in all 50 states and the District of Columbia via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.


