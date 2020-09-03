HyperX Reveals Labor Day Deals on Gaming Peripherals to Help Immerse Students in Virtual Class Sessions

HyperX Not Only Helps Students Stay on Top of Their Video Game Play, But Also Learning from Home with Promotions on Award-Winning Gear

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There is no denying the excitement and nerves a new school year brings for students, parents and teachers alike. With new hybrid and remote learning curriculum, this year’s back-to-school season brought a new wave of uneasiness, with almost 60 percent of parents concerned about students staying focused and learning effectively with online learning this fall.1 As packed households juggle working and learning from home, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., offers students a range of solutions to help both gaming and remote schooling– with special Labor Day pricing.

“Earlier this year, our family – much like many out there – transitioned to working from home while also supporting temporary remote learning needs for our kids,” said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate marketing, HyperX. “As we embark on this completely new school year where distance learning is no longer temporary, HyperX understands that students need the tools to stay focused and immersed in virtual class sessions. From affordable, comfortable headsets to crisp, clear microphones, our award-winning products set students up for success while learning from home.”

At a time when homes have become offices, meeting rooms and now classrooms, finding a quiet place to study or join virtual class discussions can be a challenge. With HyperX headsets, earbuds and microphones, students can block out the hustle and bustle of home life to stay focused on lessons during the school day, as well as enjoy gaming with friends on weekends.

Cloud Headsets: Known for signature award-winning comfort and high-quality audio, HyperX’s extensive headset lineup provides students hours of comfort when joining virtual lessons. From the affordable, wired Cloud Stinger to the stylish, Bluetooth Cloud MIX, HyperX headsets pump out rich audio to immerse students learning remotely and make them feel as though they are in the classroom. Equipped with built-in or detachable microphones, students can speak freely during class discussions without background noise interference.

Labor Day Deals

To help ease the remote learning transition, HyperX is offering aggressive deals up to 50 percent on select headsets, keyboards, mice and more at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop, as well as the HyperX Shop.

Products on sale include:

Cloud MIX (gun metal) headset

(gun metal) headset Cloud Alpha S (blue)

(blue) Cloud Earbuds

Alloy Elite 2 keyboard

keyboard Alloy Origins (Aqua switch) keyboard

(Aqua switch) keyboard FURY Ultra mousepad

mousepad FURY RGB DDR4 memory

HyperX’s Labor Day deals can be found across a number of retailers and e-tailers including Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop, and parents can head to www.hyperxgaming.com/unitedstates/us/sale to see additional HyperX gear deals needed to bring legendary grades while learning from home.

1 According to Homes.com, https://www.homes.com/blog/2020/07/how-parents-really-feel-about-their-children-learning-at-home/?cmp=hdc-JSPR-072020%20

