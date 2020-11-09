HyperX Adds 25 Global Influencers to Brand Ambassador Program

Diverse Range of Talent Joins Popular Musicians, Athletes and Celebrities in HyperX Heroes Program

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underscoring its commitment to the esports community, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced its ever-growing HyperX Heroes program now includes 25 global influencers. Comprised of a diverse group of worldwide celebrities, the HyperX Heroes program brings together popular musicians, all-star athletes, professional esports teams, and well-known streamers to capture the HyperX core belief – WE’RE ALL GAMERS.

The HyperX Heroes program began with the WE’RE ALL GAMERS ad campaign in 2019, designed to connect gaming fans across different realms of pop culture. Spanning TV, digital and social platforms, WE’RE ALL GAMERS featured a diverse talent roster including Post Malone, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pokimane, Daigo, and Rush transforming into their “gaming hero.” The WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign secured a primetime television spot during NBA playoffs and finals on ABC and ESPN.

“What started out as the initial introduction of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign has grown to become a worldwide HyperX Heroes program, uniting popular streamers, content creators, celebrities, esports stars and well-known athletes through their passion for gaming,” said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate marketing, HyperX. “As gaming lifestyles and cultures collide with the worlds of sports, fashion, gaming, music and more, we continue to prove that HyperX is a champion of all gamers through our extensive HyperX Heroes roster.”

During this time of physical distancing, online gaming and entertainment have become powerful venues for engaging and building community. Following the success of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign, HyperX found opportunities to expand its family of heroes to help unite gamers worldwide. In addition to sharing a love of gaming, HyperX Heroes are united by their continued efforts to inspire, interact and recognize individuals in the gaming community through virtual streams and in-person events. Members of the HyperX Heroes program exclusively use HyperX gaming products and receive the Heroes treatment, including an illustration depicting their personal gaming persona.

Joining the ranks of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone, NBA all-star Gordon Hayward, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster and international soccer stars Dele Alli, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are 25 global influencers, including:

Asia Zheng “Xiaohai” Zhoujun | Esports Professional and Streamer Region: Guangdong, Guangzhou, China Games Played: KOF Series, Street Fighter Series Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Zhao “ISO” Qiang | Chinese Streetball Legend and Streamer Region: Beijing, China Games Played: NBA 2K Preferred Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Bonchan | Esports Professional, Streamer Region: Japan Games Played: Street Fighter series Platform: Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PC Kim “Deft” Hyuk-gyu | DRX Esports Legend Region: Seoul, Republic of Korea Games Played: League of Legends Platform: PC Australia Mitch Robinson | Brisbane Lions AFL Football Star Region: Brisbane, Australia Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty Platform: PC Lachlan | Aussie YouTuber Region: Queensland, Australia Games Played: Fortnite, PokemonGo, Minecraft Platform: PC Europe Sebastien “AlphaCast” Ferezis | Streamer and Content Creator Region: Marseille, Bouches-du-Rhone, France Games Played: Total War, Age of Empires Platform: PC Sebastian “Rewinside” Meyer | Streamer, Content Creator and Musician Region: Koln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany Games Played: Minecraft, Fortnite Platform: PC Albert “Kyivstoner” Vasiliev | Rapper, Streamer and Content Creator Region: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine Games Played: DotA 2, Grand Theft Auto, CS:GO, World of Warcraft Platform: PC, PlayStation Arseniy “ceh9” Trynozhenko | Pro Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Caster Region: Ukraine Games Played: Counter-Strike, PUBG, Pac-Man Platform: PC Danil “Dendi” Ishutin | Esports Legend and B8 Team Founder Region: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine Games Played: DotA 2 Platform: PC Filip Forsberg | Professional Hockey Player and Gamer Regions: Nashville, Tennessee Games Played: NHL, FIFA, Call of Duty: Warzone Platform: PS4 Latin America Nicolas “Oscurlod” Sebastián Odetti | Streamer and Musician Region: Buenos Aires, Argentina Games Played: Minecraft, Fortnite Platform: PC Jhonny “Pai também Joga” Rylston | Streamer, Father and Content Creator Region: Curitiba, Parana, Brasil Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty Platform: PC Felipe “YoDa” Noronha | Streamer, Content Creator Region: São Paulo, Brasil Games Played: League of Legends, Sea of Thieves, Grand Theft Auto Platform: PC, PS4, VR Nyvi Estephan | Presenter, Host and Streamer Region: São Paulo, Brasil Games Played: World of Warcraft, PUBG, Rainbow Six, and many retro games Platform: PC Édgar Ali “Seiya” Bracamontes Munguía | LATAM League of Legends Pro Player Region: Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico Games Played: League of Legends, Street Fighter series, Persona series Platform: PC Fedelobo | Streamer and Content Creator Region: Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico Games Played: Metal Gear Solid, God of War Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo. Turkey Cantuğ “UNLOST” Özsoy | Esports Pro, Streamer and Content Creator Region: Istanbul, Turkey Games Played: Half-life, Dota 2, CS:GO, Hearthstone Platform: PC Kübra “Miranda” Çamlıbel | Streamer, Model and Influencer Region: Istanbul, Turkey Games Played: Valorant, PUBG, CS:GO, League of Legends Platform: PC United States Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd | Professional NBA2K Player Region: Dallas, Texas Games Played: NBA 2K, Call of Duty, Fortnite Platform: Xbox, PlayStation 4 Eric “ESAM” Lew | Esports Professional, Content Creator and Streamer Region: Central Florida, U.S. Games Played: Smash Brothers Platform: Nintendo Switch Leslie “Fuslie” Fu | Streamer and Content Creator Region: Los Angeles, Calif. Games Played: Valorant, Among Us, Pokemon Platform: PC Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofsetter | Streamer and Content Creator Region: Los Angeles, Calif. Games Played: Animal Crossing, Dark Souls, Bloodbourne Series Platform: PC Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler | Streamer and Content Creator Region: U.S. Games Played: Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox Platform: PC

