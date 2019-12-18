Hyosung Launches New MX8300 Models of Recycling ATMs

Three new models complete family of recyclers, provide powerful branch transformation solution for banking industry

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATMs--Hyosung Americas, the world leader in recycling ATM technology, today announced their launch of the next generation of ATM cash recyclers. The three new models, which include the first island drive-up recycling ATM in the world, set the performance standard for the self-service branch banking solutions industry. They complete Hyosung’s family of nine ATM recyclers, seven for consumers and two that are teller-facing.

Hyosung was the first provider to install a recycling ATM in the United States and has 9,000 units currently in operation. With the introduction of the MX8300 models, Hyosung is now the first provider to offer a full line of recycling ATMs driving branch transformation solutions for the U.S. market. This allows financial institutions to design in a smaller footprint, add the ability to do more transactions, facilitate cash-handling savings, offer better efficiency at the branch, and free tellers up to do higher-level transactions and customer engagements. The MX8300 models offer investment protection with the ability to operate as a traditional ATM and upgrade to full recycling when ready.

The MX8300 models are the newest in Hyosung’s ATM recycler family. The new ATMs offer:

Production-ready, proven recycling technology

Intuitive design to enhance the customer experience

Flexible platform configurable to meet any financial institution’s needs

Modularity for quicker service times and the highest machine availability

Advanced function support for branch transformation including core integration and video capabilities for customer-assisted transactions.

Hyosung’s industry-leading recycling offerings range from small footprint lobby models to high volume lobby models and now, with the MX8300 models, external ATMs are available to deliver custom branch transformation solutions immediately.

“At Hyosung, we are proud to lead the market with the introduction and evolution of recycling ATMs,” explained Hee-Eun Ahn, CEO of Hyosung Americas. “With the introduction of the MX8300 models, Hyosung now has the most powerful solutions for branch transformation on the market today.”

Hyosung’s recycling ATMs are superior to others on the market due to their modular construction, innovative design and their proven, industry-leading recycling technology. All are available for implementation now.

For more information: https://hyosungamericas.com/branch-transformation-and-recycling-solutions

About Hyosung Americas

Hyosung Americas is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader providing ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has become the largest provider of ATMs in the United States. Hyosung Americas is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Sara Burgos: 786-282-8549

sara@shiromasouthwest.com

Sharon Shaw

Sharon.shaw@nhausa.com