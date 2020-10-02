Hurricane Electric Expands Global IP Network to Guam With New Point-of-Presence at University of Guam Data Center

New PoP and connection to MARIIX will provide IP Transit with low latency and access to thousands of global networks

MANGILAO, Guam & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a new point of presence (PoP) in the data center at the University of Guam in Mangilao, as well as connecting to the MARIIX (Mariana Islands Internet Exchange) housed at the university. The new PoP is located at 303 University Drive, Mangilao 96923, Guam.

According to a recent report, Guam is on pace to become a global telecommunications hub, and over the next year undersea Internet cables will be laid east and west of Guam, providing an ideal location for US businesses to take advantage of its proximity to Asia. Providing robust connectivity options will also help the two US military bases that call Guam home quickly transport important data.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s first in Guam and continues to build on Hurricane Electric’s commitment to serving the Asia-Pacific market. The expansion of Hurricane Electric’s global network to this location will provide organizations in the data center with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services. Additionally, those in the data center will have access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports.

“We are excited to provide local ISPs and other organizations in the data center cost-effective, high-speed IP transit,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “Additionally, our presence in Guam continues to build on our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region and our commitment to provide cost-effective connectivity to as many people as possible.”

By connecting to MARIIX, networks will be able to exchange IP traffic, or “peer,” with Hurricane Electric’s global network of more than 250 major exchange points and 8,000 different networks. MARIIX is independent of all other networks and is operated at and partially funded by the University of Guam’s Office of Information Technology.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 8,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

