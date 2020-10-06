BusinessWire

Hunting Digital Freepoint Tool Speeds Stuck Pipe Recovery

Accurately Determines Stuck Point in Pipe, Tubing or Casing String

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today introduced its Digital Freepoint Tool. The tool transmits real-time data processed from movements in the downhole assembly that allows operators to determine where their tubulars are stuck in the borehole, and make rapid and informed decisions in recovering the immobilized assembly.


The tool’s Hall Effect sensor picks up movements in the assembly associated with tension, compression, or torque and converts that to an AC signal. This signal is sent up hole and processed at the surface by the Digital Freepoint Panel or SDS Warrior System.

With accurate data in hand, the operator has the ability to fire a jet cutter or string shot below the tool in the same run.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company’s Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.


