HubMD P.C. and Loma Linda University Health Partner to Expand Specialists’ Virtual Reach to Patients Across Southern California.

Through a partnership with Loma Linda University Health, virtual medical group HubMD P.C. acquires additional expertise from top tier specialists, improving the quality and reach of its service to safety-net populations in the region.

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InlandEmpire--HubMD P.C., a virtual medical group comprised of fully-credentialed and licensed, board-certified specialist physicians, is proud to announce its partnership with Loma Linda University Health, effective July 1.

The Loma Linda University Health Faculty Medical Group (LLUHFMG) is comprised of 544 physicians across 72 specialties in 62 office locations. By joining HubMD, LLUHFMG spurs the expansion of the virtual medical group and fuels its purpose—to improve access to specialty care for safety-net and vulnerable populations.

“Our Faculty Medical Group is built up from a profound knowledge base and rich set of experiences from skilled specialists,” remarked Dr. Anthony Hilliard, Chief Operating Officer; LLUHFMG. “We are thrilled to be joining HubMD in collectively channeling skills and efforts to improve specialty care access among medically underserved populations in the region.”

HubMD specialists offer their expertise to primary care physicians (PCPs) and patients in programs including VideoConsults and eConsult. Short for "electronic consultation," eConsult is a virtual care process that enables PCPs to message specialists regarding patient care and the need for specialty referral. A secure web-based application facilitates this message exchange, allowing specialists to respond, usually within a day, to PCPs’ questions. Through this PCP-specialist dialog, all patients gain virtual access to specialty care and can obtain referrals in a quicker, more efficient manner.

134 carefully selected HubMD specialists covering over 20 specialties have reached hundreds of thousands of patients through safety net hospitals, physicians, health systems, and health plans. HubMD’s recent partnership with the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) allows HubMD specialists to communicate with 530+ primary care physicians across 93 clinics via eConsult through the IEHP-funded Multi-County eConsult Initiative (MCeI). Through this work, HubMD specialists are helping to facilitate access to specialty care for over 1.25 million safety-net patients.

Over 30 LLUHFMG specialists in cardiology, hepatology, pulmonology, infectious diseases, and endocrinology have already been working with HubMD. The newly signed contract holds that HubMD will continue to work with LLUHFMG to fill any needed gaps among safety net physicians for which LLUHFMG possesses unique expertise, such as transplant hematology and nephrology.

“With the addition of the Loma Linda Health Faculty Medical Group’s expansive specialty expertise, HubMD will continue its work for IEHP and expand access to other safety net providers,” said HubMD CEO Dr. Stanley Frencher Jr.

About HubMD P.C.

HubMD P.C. is a virtual care medical group of physician specialists transforming how healthcare is delivered. Enabling virtual care and telehealth through professional services provided by fully-credentialed and licensed, board-certified doctors, HubMD's primary mission lies in improving access to quality care for vulnerable patients—those who are geographically isolated in rural communities, socially isolated in correctional facilities, as well as economically disadvantaged in often racially and ethnically segregated communities. 100 carefully selected specialists covering over 20 specialties have reached hundreds of thousands of patients through HubMD’s work with safety net hospitals, physicians, health systems, and health plans. HubMD specialists offer their expertise to primary care physicians and patients in programs like eConsult and VideoConsults.

Together, HubMD and WISE Healthcare are broadening their reach and ability to impact patient lives through innovative means. Activating collaborative ethics, HubMD specialists are shaping a future where both access and delivery of healthcare prove flexible, mindful, and, most of all, empowering to patients and to clinicians alike.

For more information, please visit www.HubMD.org

About Loma Linda University Health

Loma Linda University Health includes Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals and more than 1,200 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Established in 1905, Loma Linda University Health is a global leader in education, research and clinical care. It offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality health care to over 40,000 inpatients and 1.5 million outpatients each year.

For more information, please visit https://lluh.org/

WISE Healthcare

Lisa Aubry

Lisa.Aubry@Wise.Healthcare

HubMD

Dr. Stanley Frencher Jr.

DrFrencher@HubMD.org