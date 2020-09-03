Huami Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo 3rd Annual Virtual Consumer Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI) today announced that it will be participating in the Wells Fargo Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Consumer Conference. COO Mike Yeung and IRO Brad Samson will be conducting one-on-one meetings on September 16 and 17. Interested investors can contact their Wells Fargo salesperson for availability.

Huami’s mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 37 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments1. Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

