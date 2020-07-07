Huami Appoints Brad Samson as Vice President Investor Relations

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huami Corp. and Huami-USA (NYSE: HMI), whose mission is to connect health with technology, today announced that Brad Samson has joined the company as vice president investor relations.

Samson brings extensive experience in investor relations, healthcare, wellness and technology. He previously led investor relations at five companies ranging from small caps to Silicon Valley unicorns.

“Huami is one of the global players in health and fitness data, analytics and wearables, but the company is not well-known to U.S. investors,” said Samson. “Huami’s 42.3 million units shipped in 2019 represented 26% of global smart watch and fitness band shipments last year1; with proprietary technology in the space as evidenced by the June 15 announcement of its second-generation AI chip, the Huangshan-2; and achieving $US 835M in revenue and $US 1.28 in diluted GAAP EPADS for 2019. I look forward to introducing investors to Huami’s growth opportunities.”

"Brad’s financial acumen and deep expertise in leading investor communications in the wearable technology sector is a tremendous asset to us, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Mike Yeung, COO, Huami. Brad brings a deep understanding of the complexities of our sector and a reputation for proactive relationship-building and stakeholder communications. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Huami family.”

About Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI)

Huami’s mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi and Timex, comprising 26% of global category shipments. Huami Corporation is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

1 IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

