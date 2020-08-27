HPE Donates Technology To Enable Remote Learning for Disadvantaged Youth During Pandemic

Donation of 300 laptops to Boys Hope Girls Hope helps the organization bridge the digital divide and maintain its investment in youth rather than spend on IT, amidst COVID-19 crisis

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced today that HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) donated 300 refurbished laptops to Boys Hope Girls Hope (BHGH), a nonprofit organization in the US and Latin America with a mission to nurture and guide motivated young people in need, to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others.

Boys Hope Girls Hope currently serves more than 1,200 young people and supports them from their critical adolescent years all the way through college and into the launch of their careers. It also provides 37 residential learning sites for 300 youth, who are often enrolled in private schools and provided critical academic support, life and career skills.

COVID-19 has presented many technology challenges and needs for Boys Hope Girls Hope. HPE’s donation of refurbished laptops helped Boys Hope Girls Hope ensure that its young people and teams had the necessary technology to adapt to sudden shifts to remote learning at partner schools. The donated technology also helped Boys Hope Girls Hope turn its Collegiate Prep Week into a remote conference for 80 graduating high school seniors across its network and launch a summer virtual service program titled ALL In (Act. Learn. Lead.) for 100 youth.

“We’re incredibly grateful to HPE Financial Services,” said Kristin Ostby de Barillas, President & CEO at Boys Hope Girls Hope. “Not only for helping us to provide continuity but also new opportunities, during a time when the lives of so many of our young people, their families and our team members have been disrupted.”

HPE Financial Services’ donation of 300 refurbished, certified pre-owned laptops originated in HPE’s Technology Renewal Center in Andover, Massachusetts, where value is recovered from decommissioned authentic IT assets. Ranging from laptops or servers to subassemblies, feature upgrades, and whole systems, a full portfolio of data center equipment is available “off the shelf” or custom-configured to meet any budget or circumstance. HPE’s Technology Renewal Center plays a key role in the company’s commitment to the principle of Circular Economy, through applying a “reuse before recycle” strategy which replaces the “end of life” concept of existing IT equipment with restoration and reuse.

“In crises such as this one, all businesses seek to preserve cash flow, and nonprofits have to mobilize even more creativity to continue serving their communities. Leveraging preowned technology can help.” said Irv Rothman, President and CEO of HPE Financial Services. “HPE Financial Services has a long history of supporting children’s literacy and education programs, and we are proud to have been able to support an organization like Boys Hope Girls Hope, so they can focus on the value they bring our youth through education and inclusion.”

In its mission to help Boys Hope Girls Hope realize savings and invest its resources to the youth it supports, HPE Financial Services partnered with technology service provider World Wide Technology.

“HPE has been a longtime and valued partner,” said Joe Koenig, President of World Wide Technology. “I couldn’t be happier about working with HPE Financial Services to drive a significant outcome for Boys Hope Girls Hope during this critical time. The mission of Boys Hope Girls Hope drives a tremendous impact on the lives of very determined and committed young people.”

HPE is committed to being a force for good in helping communities, customers, and partners during this global crisis and applying its time, talent, resources, and technology to address the new challenges and requirements that organizations face as a result of COVID-19. For example, HPE Financial Services recently announced that it is offering $2 billion in financing and new programs to help customers and partners weather COVID-19. To learn more about HPE’s initiatives please visit the HPE COVID-19 content hub.

