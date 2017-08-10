HP Unveils New Point-of-Sale System

PALO ALTO – HP Inc. has unveiled a new all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) system, the HP ElitePOS, targeted toward the retail industry. The company is working with leading retail and hospitality customers and partners to reimagine how technology can transform the in-store experience for customers.

With e-commerce influencing consumers’ shopping experiences, brick and mortar retailers must ensure sales associates are data driven to better understand buying behavior and deliver the best possible customer experience. According to InReality, 69 percent of shoppers said they would be more likely to buy in-store if given access to digital self-help tools like interactive displays and kiosks. Finding the right balance of where technology can help increase sales while streamlining processes is vital in today’s new retail environment.

“As retailers seek new ways to interact with customers and reinvent in-store experiences, technology must empower sales associates and engage customers in a way that feels like a natural extension of the brand,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager of Retail, HP Inc. “The new HP ElitePOS solution is built for versatility with a sleek and stunning design that can adapt to multiple retail and hospitality environments, while still offering the security, performance and long-term durability that our customers expect from HP.”

The ElitePOS features a stunning, modular design, different from large, boxy POS terminals commonly used in retail environments. Its design is also functional, supporting use cases beyond checkout to make shopping faster and easier for both customers and the sales associates assisting them. These use cases include: interactive signage, employee attendance, and self-service applications like a customer check-in and access to additional product offerings in the “endless aisle”. For retailers who want a clean and clutter-free counter space, or who need greater versatility in the placement of their point-of-sale terminal, the display can be separated from the input/output (I/O) base for maximum placement versatility.

For businesses who want technology to complement their brand’s experience, the ElitePOS and its accessories add further customization and flexibility. Attention to detail – including an optional receipt printer that integrates into the column stand, and an optional magnetic stripe reader built into the display, create a clean counter space for retail environments. The optional barcode scanner and optional standalone printer match the elegance of the ElitePOS for a consistent design aesthetic across peripherals.