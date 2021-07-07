HP Unveils Its Lightest Consumer Laptop

PALO ALTO — HP Inc. has introduced its lightest consumer laptop yet, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC . Starting at less than 1 kilogram, the Pavilion Aero 13 features AMD Ryzen 7 processors.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be available beginning in July at HP.com for a starting price of $749. The device will also be available at select US retailers later this fall.

“Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with their increasingly mobile lifestyles,” said Josephine Tan, global head, general manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and ENVY portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and performance – in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor.”

“The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD-exclusive, powered by our highly-efficient AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture to deliver impressive performance and battery life,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Furthering our commitment to delivering premium, no-compromise solutions, we have collaborated with HP to enable their lightest laptop yet for productivity and entertainment at home or on-the-go.”

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram, and the first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel for a durable and premium design. Available in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver, this is the first Pavilion laptop with 90% screen-to-body-ratio – allowing you to see more content easily.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year, and is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics for fast responsiveness when working or browsing, and smooth details while watching movies. Wi-Fi and up to 10.5 hours of battery life allow for fast and reliable wireless connectivity and power at home or on the go. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio and 2.5k resolution, with 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio to see more vivid images and text on the screen. Browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness, and experience vibrant images when surfing the web and streaming videos with 100% sRGB for a wider color palette.

HP also introduced the HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor , the newest additions to the M-Series line of monitors featuring built-in audio and are part of the world’s first Eyesafe certified monitor series made with recycled ocean bound plastics.

The HP M24fwa FHD Monitor is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $229.99.

The HP M27fwa FHD Monitor is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $289.99.