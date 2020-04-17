HP INC. 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. – HPQ

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About the Lawsuit

HP and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 3, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was abandoning its “four-box” business model, previously touted by the Company as an valuable tool to determine demand and revenue in its Supplies segment, turning instead to a hardware-driven business model that would de-emphasize Supplies revenue, as well as mass layoffs of between 7,000 to 9,000 positions, up to 16% of its global workforce, as a part of major restructuring.

On this news, the price of HP’s shares plummeted nearly 10%, on unusually high trading volume.

The case is Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, I.B.E.W. v. HP Inc., 3:20-cv-01260.

