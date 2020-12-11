News

HP Enterprises Moving Headquarters to Houston

HP Enterprises (HPE) says it will move its headquarters from San Jose in Silicon Valley to a new state-of-the-art campus under construction in Spring, TX,  just outside of Houston .The move was announced in a blog post by CEO and President Antonio Neri.

Houston currently is the location with the most employees at HP Enterprise. Neri says Houston is the fourth-largest metro area in the country and a great place for the company to recruit talent and a more diverse workforce.

Neri says HPE isn’t leaving Silicon Valley, a region inextricably linked to its rich history and heritage since Bill and Dave founded Hewlett Packard in a garage in 1939. The San Jose campus will remain a hub for technological talent and innovation. Neri says there

In 2014, then CEO Meg Whitman decided to split the original Hewlett Packard into two separate publicly-traded companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was comprised of HP’s enterprise technology infrastructure, software and services businesses, while HP Inc. contained HP’s personal computers and printing businesses.

San Jose will become the new headquarters for HPE’s Aruba Intelligent Edge business. This strategically important, high-growth HPE business will anchor the company’s San Jose presence, and enable it to showcase what it says is the cutting-edge, post-pandemic digital workplace of the future, featuring Aruba technology solutions. In addition, HPE’s storage business, West Coast territory sales team, GreenLake, software, and other technical talent – along with non-technical talent that chooses not to relocate – will be based in San Jose.

