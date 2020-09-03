BusinessWire

How People Are Staying Connected & Entertained During the Global Pandemic: New BIGtoken Consumer Research Study

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SRAX--BIGtoken, built by SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a permission-first consumer data management platform, released a new consumer research report that compares how people are staying connected and entertained one month versus four months into the global pandemic.


BIGtoken surveyed their United States user base in April to understand how the pandemic has affected their social behaviors. Later, the company redeployed the same survey in August to compare results.

Here’s what BIGtoken found out:

  • Less people are isolating alone today (29%) than they were four months ago (44%).
  • In April, 70% were shopping online, while in August, only 25% were shopping online.
  • The most popular activities for passing time at home during the pandemic have been streaming movies & TV shows, cooking or baking, playing video games, and using social media.
  • In April, 43% of respondents said they were exercising more than they were in the prior month. And in August, only 31% said they were exercising more than they were in the previous 4 months.
  • When asked, in April, "How has social distancing affected the frequency of communication with friends and family?" 42% of respondents said they were communicating more than usual. When asked again in August, only 32% said they were communicating more than usual.

BIGtoken provides an excellent platform for conducting highly accurate primary research across a fast-growing, 100% opted-in audience exceeding 16.7 million consumers. This BIGtoken study was conducted using our Lightning Insights product, a solution that enables brands to quickly activate research panels and get robust audience insights in just hours. The survey was deployed via the BIGtoken mobile app in the first week of April and August, and responses were aggregated and released 24 hours later.

You can download the full research report here: https://research.bigtoken.com/resources/reports/staying-connected-and-entertained-throughout-covid-19.

Want to learn more about BIGtoken’s research and insights? Contact us here: https://research.bigtoken.com/contact.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is a permission-first consumer data management platform. It is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.


Natalie Santos
press@srax.com

