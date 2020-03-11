How Do You Make the World’s Smartest Toilet Even Smarter? Medic.Life Invites Tech Partners to Help

For planned HIMSS attendees, the new AI health-monitoring toilet offers the perfect platform to develop and implement their biotechnology

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AItoilet--The planned demonstration of a virus-detecting smart toilet at the HIMSS Global Health Conference will not take place after the event was canceled over the coronavirus outbreak. But the quest is still on for Medic.Life (www.medic.life) to meet interested partners about adapting their biomedical instrumentation into the modular Medic.Lav platform before it becomes available in the next two years.

The proprietary sensor arrays make the Medic.Lav the world’s most advanced smart toilet. It gathers different health metrics passively during each bathroom visit and uses AI to analyze samples and generate trends for its users, who can monitor their progress with a secure mobile app. Medic.Life has more than 60 patents and another 90 patents pending for the technology associated with the toilet.

“Millions are prediabetic, hypertensive, have a chronic disease or a virus–and they don’t even know it,” said Chad Adams, Medic.Life CEO and president. “Medic is looking for the best and brightest biotech partners to be part of what will be a commonplace way to passively prevent disease and other health problems.”

Early adopters of this technology will likely be clinics; retail outlets; senior care and assisted living centers; pharma and lab science facilities; and other health care providers.

“The Medic.Lav makes improving a person’s wellness easy, convenient and fit naturally into their daily routine,” added Adams.

Medic.Life is still interested in meeting with potential biotech partners or investors to demonstrate the feasibility and capability of the smart toilet for analyzing waste using the miniaturized technology housed within the device. These capabilities open doors for adapting existing applications in medicine, general wellness, clinical compliance as well as pharmaceutical research and development.

HIMSS Info

Medic.Life planned to exhibit the Medic.Lav at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference on March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida. The conference was canceled because organizers decided the risk of spreading the coronavirus was too great. Those who planned to attend HIMSS can still visit www.medic.life to get more information or arrange to see a demonstration of the Medic.Lav at the Medic.Life headquarters in Provo, Utah.

About Medic Life

Medic.Life is located in Provo, Utah, where all Medic product development and innovation takes place. The company is creating technology with the idea that “Prevention is better than a cure.” The Medic team started developing its toilet-based technology in 1999 and has more than 100 patents and patent applications related to improving health monitoring and preventable care. Medic.Life is a member of the Hall Labs portfolio of companies in the Provo Opportunity Zone, which has been named as one of the top three in the U.S. for tax-advantaged opportunities. For more information visit www.medic.life.

Paul Murphy

SnappConner PR

801-971-7247

paul@snappconner.com