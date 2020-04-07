Houzz Launches Houzz Pro Business Management Software

All-in-one solution includes lead management, estimate building, client collaboration, online payments, marketing, and more

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home remodeling and design, today announced the launch of Houzz Pro, an all-in-one software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that empowers home remodeling and design professionals to stand out, win more clients, increase profits, get paid faster and stay connected with their clients and teams. Houzz Pro brings together Houzz’s industry-leading local marketing features with easy to use business software that enables construction pros to manage their entire project and client lifecycle in one place. With Houzz Pro software and the new, dedicated mobile app, pros can manage all of their business activities and client communication from anywhere, at any time.

“Now, more than ever, home building and remodeling pros are asking for tools that will help them run profitably and efficiently, and deliver an amazing client experience,” said Alon Cohen, Houzz cofounder and president. “Houzz Pro was born from listening to feedback from our pro community, and it is important to us that this powerful solution is both affordable and easy-to-use. We understand pros in our community are facing new challenges with COVID-19 and, given these unique demands, we are providing the software to all our existing pro subscribers as part of their subscription.”

With Houzz Pro software, pros can:

Stay connected with clients : A built-in messaging tool supports and unifies real-time chat and email communication with clients, including photos and document sharing, payment requests, invoices, change orders and timelines, so pros can stay connected with clients from the office, home or in the field. The tool tracks the entire communication history, including client approvals and key activities.

: A built-in messaging tool supports and unifies real-time chat and email communication with clients, including photos and document sharing, payment requests, invoices, change orders and timelines, so pros can stay connected with clients from the office, home or in the field. The tool tracks the entire communication history, including client approvals and key activities. Communicate proactively : Pros can share updates throughout the project via a built-in client dashboard. Features include a graphic project timeline showing key milestones and phases, daily logs providing detailed project updates, plus communication history and shared documents.

: Pros can share updates throughout the project via a built-in client dashboard. Features include a graphic project timeline showing key milestones and phases, daily logs providing detailed project updates, plus communication history and shared documents. Manage leads : An integrated lead management tool helps pros manage their client pipeline from Houzz and any other source to stay top of mind and win more projects. Pros can communicate directly with prospective clients, add internal notes about the project and attach relevant files or photos. A scheduling tool integrates with the pro’s calendar, making it easy to book calls and meetings. When a lead becomes a project, the entire communication history moves seamlessly to the project management tool.

: An integrated lead management tool helps pros manage their client pipeline from Houzz and any other source to stay top of mind and win more projects. Pros can communicate directly with prospective clients, add internal notes about the project and attach relevant files or photos. A scheduling tool integrates with the pro’s calendar, making it easy to book calls and meetings. When a lead becomes a project, the entire communication history moves seamlessly to the project management tool. Create and send estimates, get online approval : The new estimate creation tool enables pros to build fast, accurate estimates from pre-loaded, project-specific templates, complete with products, materials, and installation costs specific to the project's zip code. Estimates can also be uploaded or created from scratch. Pros can also save templates they have customized for use on future projects. Estimates can be sent via email or chat to clients for approval with a digital signature.

: The new estimate creation tool enables pros to build fast, accurate estimates from pre-loaded, project-specific templates, complete with products, materials, and installation costs specific to the project's zip code. Estimates can also be uploaded or created from scratch. Pros can also save templates they have customized for use on future projects. Estimates can be sent via email or chat to clients for approval with a digital signature. Track change orders, schedule payments : Pros can easily create, send and track change orders, and also get client approval through a digital signature. The payment scheduling feature can be automatically set up to invoice clients.

: Pros can easily create, send and track change orders, and also get client approval through a digital signature. The payment scheduling feature can be automatically set up to invoice clients. Get paid faster: Houzz Pro’s online payment system is easy for clients to use, helping pros get paid faster by credit card.

A new, dedicated Houzz Pro app is also available today on iOS and Android for Houzz Pro subscribers. Built by the team behind the best in class Houzz mobile app, the Houzz Pro app has all the functionality of the desktop software.

New marketing and advertising features, part of every subscription, include enhanced analytics, professional website building and hosting services, a company highlight video and the ability to feature your best review. All client communications are automatically branded with the pro’s logo and company name, for a professional company image that builds credibility with clients.

Houzz Pro is available at pro.houzz.com, and subscription packages are priced to fit any budget or team. To help more pros get started, new subscriptions start as low as $50 per month.

Houzz has more than 2.5 million active home renovation and design professionals around the world in more than 65 categories, including architects, interior designers, contractors and landscape professionals, on the platform. Houzz Pro is available to all home remodeling and design professionals in the U.S. with a global rollout to come.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (pro.houzz.com) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

Alison Gervis

allison.gervis@houzz.com