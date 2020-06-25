HouseLens Announces Partnership with Zillow

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TeamGreen--HouseLens, a visual marketing services platform for the real estate industry, has announced a partnership with Zillow Group, Inc., which is transforming the way people buy, sell and finance homes, which will provide Zillow Premier Agents with special access to the HouseLens Certified Artist network to capture photos and Zillow 3D Home Tours. The partnership also includes a steep promotional discount offer for the remainder of 2020. Additional details of the promotion can be found at www.HouseLens.com/ZPAoffer.

HouseLens, which revolutionized the industry by providing walk-through video technology, in addition to high-quality, professional photography, and is now the largest provider of 3D capture for real estate in the U.S., was acquired in March of this year by Seek Now, a disruptive, technology-driven, inspection platform and services provider to the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance industry. Seek Now continues its growth within the Insurance and Real Estate-Property industries as a single source of real time, on-demand inspections with a partner of 2D and 3D visual marketing data. HouseLens has performed over 100,000 shoots since its inception and continues to grow its product offering to meet the needs of the various markets it serves.

“We are excited to support Zillow’s efforts to connect today’s home buyers and sellers faster, in a no-contact environment, making the digital home shopping experience more efficient than ever,” said David Pedersen, Seek Now’s executive vice president of enterprise growth and strategy. “With our recent acquisition of HouseLens, we began integrating and leveraging Seek Now’s proprietary technology platform to scale and expand our network of coast-to-coast professional artists, inspectors, and services.”

The Zillow 3D Home® app is a free mobile app that allows homeowners and real estate professionals to capture 3D tours of homes with an iPhone®. These 3D Home tours are published to a listing’s home details page on Zillow, letting potential buyers and renters walk through the home’s layout virtually and giving agents, sellers and property managers a powerful tool to market their listings online.

About Seek Now:

Seek Now is reimagining how information is captured and transmitted in industries from insurance to real estate. Since 2012, the company has accelerated the development and implementation of technology to provide faster — and better — information than ever before. By embracing technological advancements, including augmented reality, 4D, and AI, Seek Now will diversify and open new service lines among multiple industries.

