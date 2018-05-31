Hotel Nia Celebrates Grand Opening

Hotel Nia, a new luxury hotel in Menlo Park, recently celebrated its grand opening.

An 11-story building of gleaming glass designed by the Cunningham Group, Hotel Nia captures a modernist style accented by organic and natural materials, all custom-designed furniture, and thought-provoking artwork. With 250 guestrooms and nine suites, including the luxurious Nia Suite, the hotel boasts a spacious ambiance featuring a lush courtyard with outdoor gardens, a lively outdoor pool scene, a state-of-the-art fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows, and numerous indoor or outdoor nooks and spaces, all wired—and wireless—for business.

Hotel Nia is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection of independent hotels and can be booked from the Marriott website.

The hotel was developed by Ensemble Real Estate Investments and AECOM Capital and is operated by Sage Hospitality.

Room rates are as low as $149 on weekends but increase to $500-$600 per night Monday to Thursday.

“Hotel Nia offers what Silicon Valley is missing right now—a hotel with all of the conveniences required by local professionals, combined with elegant, intuitive design elements that appeal to business and leisure travelers visiting the area,” says General Manager, Simone Harms. “From our expansive lobby and lounge area, to our Mediterranean restaurant with a California influence, our property offers guests space to shine, room to think, and environments that promote the freedom to relax.”

The hotel is outfitted with 12,000 square feet of naturally lit meeting space, much of it with an indoor-outdoor flow. Featuring more than 12 meeting and event venues — including a ballroom, terrace, courtyard, executive boardroom, and more—each space has sleek surroundings, purpose-built to provide guests with hospitality calibrated to innovation in business. Unique features include second-floor meeting rooms with a view and terrace, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to the hotel’s interior courtyard, and artfully designed light fixtures, wallcoverings, and furniture, complimented by elements supporting functionality and creativity.

Other notable design details for Hotel Nia include the grand staircase, a suspended tree light in the elevator lobby, several full-size horizontal blue doors as a signature hanging element over the restaurant, and individual room number posts in the corridor that interact with a ‘do not disturb’ system. Virtually every element, including the interior design, furniture, lighting, and related products, is an original work by Colum McCartan of McCartan Inc.

For dining, the hotel features the Porta Blu restaurant, which serves Mediterranean cuisine and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.