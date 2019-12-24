Hot Topics Recap: Holiday Showcase 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Holiday Themed 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here . This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. & LOS GATOS, Calif.--Walmart and Roku Launch New Atvio Roku TV Lineup in Mexico Source: Roku, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla.--Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to 25 Non-Profit Service Groups Source: Amscot Financial

WASHINGTON--GEICO’s Tips for Safe Holiday Entertaining Source: GEICO

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--Exchange Bank Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of Its Customers and Business Partners Source: Exchange Bank

TAMPA, Fla.--Amscot Helps a Single Mother of Two Take the Wheel for a Brighter Future Source: Amscot Financial

ST JULIAN’S, Malta--Intertops Poker: Swap the Dinner Table for the Poker Table This Christmas Source: Intertops Poker

CLEVELAND--Private Jet Travel Takes Off This Holiday Season Source: Flexjet

ST. JOHNS, Antigua--Christmas is About More Than Just Turkey at Juicy Stakes Casino Source: Juicy Stakes Casino

NEW YORK--Gray Television Prepares to Deliver Holiday Programming Nationwide on Syncbak’s SBTV OTT App Source: Syncbak

CHENGDU, China--Christmas Gift Hunting 2019: Digiarty Invites People to Win VideoProc Coupon Code and Google Home Max Source: Digiarty Software, Inc.

RESTON, Va.--SAIC Expanded Its Philanthropic Support for Military and Veteran Families In 2019 Source: Science Applications International Corp.

CHICAGO--Christmas Unplugged: Nearly 80 Percent of Parents Want to Ditch Their Devices to Spend More Time with Their Family This Holiday Season Source: Groupon

ST. LOUIS--Famous Footwear: Order Online, Pick Up In-Store on Christmas Eve Source: Caleres

WASHINGTON--2019 Historic Hotels of America Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread Displays Announced Source: Historic Hotels of America

Have a Very Beary Christmas: Families To Craft 300 Teddy Bears at Create-A-Bear Holiday Workshop Source: Tracy Law Firm

ATLANTA--The Aliera Companies Honors Fallen Veterans Through Support of Wreaths Across America Source: The Aliera Companies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--HanesBrands Family Celebrating a Priceless Gift This Holiday Season Source: HanesBrands

EL PASO, Texas--Hunt Military Communities Support Wreaths Across America Source: Hunt Military Communities

IRVINE, Calif.--QuickBridge Partners with OC United and Veterans Outreach OC for Its Annual Holiday Giving Drive Source: QuickBridge

IRVINE, Calif.--Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ Order Management Platform, Shipwire, Reports Record Holiday Growth Source: Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

SAN FRANCISCO--PG&E Urges Customers to Enjoy the Holidays With Safe, Efficient Lights Source: Pacific Gas and Electric Company

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--Mary Jane Minkin, MD Presents The Shopping List for Holiday Baby Making Source: Mary Jane Minkin, MD

EAST GREENWICH, R.I.--Corvias Holiday Events Benefit On-Base Residents & Local Communities Source: Corvias

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--Here Comes Santa Claus! Avaya Provides Innovative Technology to Track Santa’s Journey Around the World Source: Avaya Holdings Corp.

SEATTLE--Amazon Makes Returns Even Easier This Holiday with Free Returns on Millions of Items Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

ATLANTA--The Aliera Companies Holds Holiday Drive to Support Toys for Tots Source: The Aliera Companies

WASHINGTON--Nearly 148 Million Americans Plan to Shop Super Saturday Source: National Retail Federation

SAN FRANCISCO--Streamlabs Launches Fundraising Platform to Raise Millions for Charities Through Live Streaming Source: Streamlabs

MIAMI--Bacardi First to Launch Holiday eCommerce Ad Campaign with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Source: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

OYSTER BAY, N.Y.--Connecting the Smart Home For the Holidays Source: ABI Research

UNTERHACHING, Germany--Vincotech Donates €12,000 to ‘Clean Water for Ghana’ Source: Vincotech

MINNEAPOLIS--Best Buy Shoppers Can Shop Online as Late as 5 P.M. Christmas Eve to Have Gifts Under the Tree That Night Source: Best Buy

ATHENS, Greece--Vendora: Second-hand Gifts Are the Trend of the 2019 Festive Season Source: Vendora

SEATTLE--Amazon Helps Keep the Holidays ‘Spoiler Free’ with Even More Options to Track and Receive Holiday Deliveries Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

NEW YORK--Wrap Up The Holidays With Last-Minute Gifts At Macy’s Source: Macy’s

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--Sensormatic Solutions Predicts Condensed Holiday Season Will Drive High Shopper Traffic on Super Saturday Source: Sensormatic Solutions

NEW YORK--Oh Fudge Yeah! MCR Nabs a “Major Award”: The Hilton Garden Inn Near A Christmas Story’s House Source: MCR

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--BREAKING NEWS: KRISPY KREME® Confirms Gingerbread Doughnuts Are Santa’s New Sweet Treat of Choice Source: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

WASHINGTON--GEICO Says Keep the Holiday Rush out of Your Driving Source: GEICO

WASHINGTON--November Retail Sales Kick Off Holiday Season With 2.1 Percent Growth Over Last Year and More Spending to Come Source: National Retail Federation

AUSTIN, Texas--Convey’s New Product Discover Reveals Hidden Issues With 17% of Holiday Deliveries Source: Convey

LEHI, Utah-Inland Boat Club Supports Croft Marine’s Croft for Kids Christmas Charity Event Source: Inland Boat Club

PHILADELPHIA--Consumer Trends in Convenience: What Americans Are Getting Delivered in 2020 Source: goPuff

ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental and SoCal Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association Team Up for a Winning Toys for Tots Drive Source: Western Dental & Orthodontics

MCLEAN, Va--Hilton Expands Food Donation Initiative to Nearly 300 Hotels in Time for the Holidays Source: Hilton

RADNOR, Pa.--Research Shows Only One in Three Americans Always Pays Their Credit Card Balance in Full as Holiday Shopping Hits Its Peak Source: Lincoln Financial Group

REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Download: Slay Creatures and Defy Your Teachers Source: Nintendo

LOS ANGELES--Newegg’s ‘Tech the Halls’ Gift Guide is Packed with Gift-giving Advice for Holiday Shoppers Source: Newegg

LOS ANGELES--Therapy Challenges can be Therapy Opportunities During the Holiday Season for Children with Autism, Says Alternative Behavior Strategies Source: Alternative Behavior Strategies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Season of Giving with Holiday Hunger Relief Program Source: Southeastern Grocers, Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--Verishop to Bring Incubated Digital Brands to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s Premier Shopping Destinations in the U.S. Source: Verishop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--BRANDSMART USA Counts Down to Christmas With Savings! Source: BRANDSMART USA

DALLAS--New Study from Naturally Slim Demonstrates Effectiveness of Ongoing Employer-Sponsored Weight Loss Programs Source: Naturally Slim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-million Provides Inspiration With Top Holiday Gift Picks for Spiritual & Personal Growth Source: Books-A-Million

SALT LAKE CITY--Elmer Chocolate Selects ReposiTrak for Supplier Compliance Source: ReposiTrak, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--U.S. Xpress Celebrates 10 Year Partnership with Wreaths Across America Source: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

SEATTLE--Amazon Music Captures the Making of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in New Mini-documentary Source: Amazon Music

NEW YORK--Voya Matching Purchases of Book Through Dec. 31 to Promote Kindness, Help End Bullying in Schools Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz.--Insight Takes Pediatric Patients from Around the Globe on Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride with Santa Source: Insight Enterprises Inc.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Last-Minute Shoppers Rejoice — Kohl’s Stores Open for Around-The-Clock Shopping; Offers Free Pick Up on Kohls.com Orders Source: Kohl’s

SEATTLE--Amazon Prime Members Can Shop Millions of Items with Fast and Free Delivery Until Christmas Eve Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

BOSTON--Apple Watch Series 5 Deals & Sales (Dec 2019): Apple Watch Sales Listed by Retail Fuse Source: Retail Fuse

BOSTON--AirPods Pro Sale & Deals (Dec 2019): All The Best Apple AirPods Deals Rounded Up by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--The OTS Promotes Use of Designated Sober Drivers During Holiday Season Source: The California Office of Traffic Safety

SAN FRANCISCO--PG&E Urges Customers to Stay Safe as They Decorate Homes and Businesses This Holiday Season Source: Pacific Gas and Electric Company

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES--J-Scent Invites Their Fragrance Evaluator from Japan to Tigerlily in San Francisco and Scent Bar in DT Los Angeles This Coming Weekend Source: LUZ Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK--Socialbakers’ Q3 Trends Report Reveals the Latest Social Media Insights and Data Source: Socialbakers

DALLAS--Omnitracs Continues its Decade of Support for Wreaths Across America with $25,000 Donation Source: Omnitracs, LLC

CHICAGO--Study Finds that Seamless Experiences, Trust and Privacy are More Important than Ever to Holiday Shoppers Source: Performics

REDMOND, Wash.--The Ring Fit Adventure Play Experience Kicks Off Across the U.S. This Month Source: Nintendo

TOKYO--Kirin to Release “Slow Drink(R)” Advertisements Promoting Responsible Drinking in Pursuit of Zero Harmful Drinking During the Holiday Season Source: Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

BOSTON--Surface Pro 7 Deals & Sales (December 2019): Top Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Deals Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--Best Fitbit Versa 2 Sales & Deals (Christmas 2019): Versa 2, Lite & More Smartwatch Savings Compared by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles

SEATTLE--Amazon Surprises Hundreds of Charities by Fulfilling Their AmazonSmile Charity Lists this Holiday Season Source: Amazon

BEAVERTON, Ore.--Comcast Unveils Three New Xfinity Stores in Two New Locations Plus One Remodel in December Source: Comcast Corporation

PHILADELPHIA & KENNESAW, Ga.--Pep Boys Kicks Off 12 Days of Deals Source: Pep Boys

BOSTON--iPhone 11 Pro Max Deals & Sales (Dec 2019): Top Sprint, Verizon, AT&T & More iPhone 11 Pro Max Sales Listed by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

MELBOURNE, Australia--Fair Go Casino player unwraps massive $90k Christmas win Source: Fair Go Casino

BOSTON--Canon T7i & T7 Deals & Sales (Christmas 2019): Best Canon EOS Rebel T7i & T7 DSLR Camera Deals Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--Bose 700 Sale & Deals (December 2019): Top Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones Sale Researched by Save Bubble Source: Save Bubble

BOSTON--Hoverboard Deals & Sales (December 2019): Best Deals on Hoverboards at Amazon & Walmart Shared by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Beats Headphones Sale (December 2019): Best Wireless Beats On Sale Rated by Saver Trends Source: Saver Trends

BOSTON--Pixel 4 Deals & Sales December 2019: Best Google Pixel 4 Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles

BOSTON--Apple Watch Series 3 Deals (Christmas 2019): Top Apple Watch 3 (38mm, 42mm) GPS + Cellular Savings Compared by Spending Lab Source: Spending Lab

OMAHA, Neb.--TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Reaches Highest Point in 2019 Amid Market Highs, Holiday Optimism Source: TD Ameritrade

LOS GATOS, Calif.--Roku Tops Off Year of Entertainment with Unlocked Premium Content for Second Annual Stream-a-thon Source: Roku, Inc.

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--Sensormatic Solutions Releases Its ShopperTrak 2019 Black Friday Weekend Shopper Traffic Recap Source: Sensormatic Solutions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Legacybox Surpasses 750,000 Customers Source: Legacybox

BOSTON--Fossil Watches On Sale (Christmas 2019): Fossil Smartwatch Savings Compared by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato

BOSTON--Roomba 960 Sales & Best Price (Christmas 2019): Top iRobot Roomba 960 & 900 Series Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by Deal Tomato Source: Deal Tomato

BOSTON--Away Luggage Sales & Discounts (Dec 2019): Top Away Travel Luggage Sales Compared by Consumer Walk Source: Consumer Walk

BOSTON--Ancestry DNA Kit Sale & Deals (Christmas 2019): Best Ancestry DNA & 23andMe Deals Rated by The Consumer Post Source: The Consumer Post

BOSTON--Cricut Maker Sale (Dec 2019): Best Cricut Maker Machine & Explore Air 2 Bundle Sales Compared by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--GoPro HERO 8 Deals & Sales (December 2019): GoPro HERO 8, 7 & 6 Deals Rated by Deal Stripe Source: Deal Stripe

BOSTON--Vitamix Blender Sales & Deals for December 2019: Vitamix 5200, A3500 & 7500 Blender Deals Listed by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--All Cricut Sales & Deals (Dec 2019): List of Cricut Maker, Explore Air & More Cricut Machine Deals Released by Retail Egg Source: Retail Egg

BOSTON--The Best Luggage Sales & Deals (Dec 2019): Away Travel, Tumi, Samsonite & More Suitcase Sales Compared by Consumer Articles Source: Consumer Articles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--National Beverage Advocates the Gift of Hope for the Kids of St. Jude Source: National Beverage Corp.

CLEVELAND--Small Businesses Are Adding Staff, Showing Signs of Optimism Heading Into Holiday Shopping Season Source: CBIZ, Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--PCMA to Sponsor the Southern California NFL Alumni Associations Monday Night Football Event Supporting Marines Toys For Tots Source: PCMA

CINCINNATI--Pantene Is “Going Home for the Holidays” to Inspire Acceptance and Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community This Holiday Season Source: Procter & Gamble

MINNEAPOLIS--Cinnamon Toast Crunch & Milk Bar Collaboration Serves Up Epic Cinnamon-Sugar Mashups Source: General Mills

WASHINGTON--LEON Unveils New Holiday Menu for Its US Locations Source: LEON

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--BJ’s Wholesale Club is Making Spirits Bright with the Hottest Holiday Gifts at an Unbeatable Value Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club

REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Online Continues to Expand in Value With More Classic Super NES and NES Games Source: Nintendo

BOSTON--Wayfair Reports 36% Increase in Direct Retail Sales for Peak Five-Day Holiday Shopping Weekend Source: Wayfair Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million Picks the Season’s Most Perfect Presents in 2019 Holiday Gift Guide Source: Books-A-Million

REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best Week of Sales Ever in the U.S. Source: Nintendo

COLUMBUS, Ohio--Holiday Drivers Unable to Resist Shopping While Driving, Says New Root Report Source: Root Insurance

NEW YORK--Find The Perfect Holiday Gifts, At Every Price, At Macy’s Source: Macy’s

SALISBURY, N.C.--Food Lion Donates 279,000 Meals Through Inaugural Sack to Give Back Program Source: Food Lion

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--Four in Five U.S. Small Business Owners Anticipate Strong Finish to 2019 Source: Bank of America

CHICAGO--ComEd Ignites Holiday Spirit in Local Communities with ‘12 Days of Community Energy’ Source: ComEd

WASHINGTON--Thanksgiving Weekend Draws Nearly 190 Million Shoppers, Spending Up 16 Percent Source: National Retail Federation

NEW YORK--Macy’s Celebrates National Believe Day With Goal to Raise An Extra $1 Million for Make-A-Wish® Through Annual Letter Writing Campaign Source: Macy’s

NEW YORK--MEDIA ADVISORY: Managing Holiday Season Stress Source: Wellbridge/Northwell Health

BOCA RATON, Fla.--Research Data Suggests 84% of Customers Are Looking to Email Marketers For Their Holiday Discounts Source: SubjectLine.com

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Kool-Aid Man and Lil Jon Are Back to Give You All You Want for Christmas Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

SAN FRANCISCO--Baby2Baby Ambassador Jessica Alba Raises Awareness for Janie and Jack’s Baby2Baby Holiday Donation Campaign Source: Janie and Jack

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--The Cheesecake Factory’s Peppermint Bark Cheesecake and Slice of Joy Gift Card Offer Are Back for the Holiday Season Source: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

DES MOINES, Iowa--Keeping Your Spending in Check: New Research From Principal Looks at How Americans Are Managing Their Money This Holiday Season Source: Principal Financial Group

LAS VEGAS--Rapaport Press Release: Diamond Market More Optimistic Source: Rapaport

SEATTLE--Amazon Customers Shop at Record Levels Again This Holiday Season – Cyber Monday 2019 Becomes the Single Biggest Shopping Day in the Company’s History Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--Hudson Unveils Its Best Books of 2019, The Perfect Companions For Life’s Next Adventure Source: Hudson Ltd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--cbdMD Reports Record Online Holiday Sales Source: cbdMD, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--Shopping for Jewelry this Holiday? 5 Insider Tips from National Jewelry Buyers Source: National Jewelry Buyers

NEW YORK--Holiday Travel Deals 2019-2020: The Holiday Shopping Season Is Also the Travel Shopping Season With Travel Tuesday Offers, Deals, and Flash Sales Enticing Americans to Travel Abroad In 2020 Source: Travelex

PLANTATION, Fla.--Smile More This Holiday Season Source: DentalPlans.com

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s to Gift More Than $3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits Across the Country This Holiday Source: Kohl’s

