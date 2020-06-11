BusinessWire

Hoosier Families Determined to Walk – From Their Own Homes: Indiana Digital Learning School Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

MODOC, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), of Union School Corporation, an online public school serving K-12, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 with an online commencement ceremony on June 13th.


INDLS is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

As part of Union School Corporation’s innovative approach to serving Indiana students, INDLS has been serving fully online students statewide since 2017. This year, INDLS will graduate over 100 students representing its first senior class. Graduating students have participated in career preparations pathways including Criminal Justice, Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Early Childhood Education, and Visual Communication. 2020 Seniors have earned college credit while attending INDLS from Ball State, Ivy Tech, and Indiana University.

“Hoosier families are a determined bunch, and while it’s been a very challenging year for all Indiana students, we are excited for the opportunity to help our students celebrate their graduation online,” said INDLS Head of School Elizabeth Sliger.

Hannah Miner will serve as Valedictorian and Cameron Wade will be Salutatorian, and they join our 10 Academic Honors Graduates in representing excellence. These students, as well as Ms. Sliger, will be available for media interviews.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. INDLS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Indiana Digital Learning School 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 AM
CONTACT: For any questions, please contact 765-204-2224

About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDLS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about INDLS, visit indls.k12.com.


