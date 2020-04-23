Hoop Group, World’s Largest Basketball Camp Partners with Ballogy for Virtual Player Development

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ballogy--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today that they are teaming up with Hoop Group to offer virtual camps and clinics to mentor youth athletes even while homebound.

“Our platform was developed to connect coaches to athletes while focusing on making performance tracking available from anywhere,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are excited to be working with one of the best camp and clinic organizations to help them collaborate more effectively with their players in remote locations.”

Ballogy’s tracking and analytics app gives Hoop Group Virtual trainees an opportunity to experience shooting challenges and drills on their own while receiving feedback from their coaches and trainers. Results are automatically stored within trainees’ profiles for continuous measurement and improvement. The Ballogy app also offers a fun and engaging forum for individuals to connect, compete and network with their peers, pro players and coaches.

“At Hoop Group, we are dedicated to fulfilling dreams of players, coaches and parents by providing the best instruction, competition and exposure,” said Rob Kennedy, Hoop Group President. Hoop Group camps, clinics, leagues and tournaments are an integral part of thousands of players’ journeys and with the help of Ballogy, hoopers from anywhere will get a chance to train.

“We are extremely honored to be partnering with Hoop Group,” said Young. “Pairing Hoop Group’s comprehensive basketball company with Ballogy’s technology platform will develop athletes in a whole new way while giving campers an opportunity to virtually connect from all over.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com

About Hoop Group

Since 1963, the Hoop Group has been a comprehensive basketball company dedicated to fulfilling dreams of players, coaches and parents by providing the best instruction, competition and exposure. Today, our camps, clinics, leagues, tournaments and facilities are an integral part of thousands of players’ journeys to college and beyond. Trusted by over 1.25 million families which alumni include a Who’s Who in basketball…From Bob Knight to Geno Auriema; from Larry Bird to Kevin Durant; from Carol Blazejowski to Sue Bird; from Magic Johnson to Karl Anthony-Towns. Whether you are a high school All-American or a young player just starting out, the Hoop Group has a program for You! https://hoopgroup.com/

