Honeycomb Scores $11.5 Million Series A

“Honeycomb uniquely addresses a major pain-point for anyone debugging and trying to understand distributed systems, providing BI-like experience for software engineers. We’re excited to support the Honeycomb team and technology through their next stage of growth,” said Thomas Gieselmann, General Partner at e.ventures

Honeycomb is founded on the experience of building and operating a platform hosting millions of apps serving tens of millions of users. The product enables engineers to easily create and analyze data about the behavior of their own software, so they can instantly go from visualizing aggregate trends to pinpointing the exact shopping cart stalling on a transaction, or query starving a system, or user experiencing or causing a problem.

“A new metrics, monitoring, or logging company enters the market every month. And yet, the pain of debugging, or even understanding, distributed systems goes unaddressed. We believe an investigative, exploratory approach is required to understand the behavior of the kinds of inherently complex systems we’re building today. Honeycomb’s mission is to provide engineers a way to build and check their intuition about the behavior of their code as it gets manipulated and worked in real life. This is what we mean when we say observability, ” said Charity Majors, CEO and co-founder of Honeycomb.