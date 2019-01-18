Homepod Goes On Sale in China Friday

HomePod, Apple’s wireless speaker, will go on sale in mainland China and Hong Kong markets starting Friday, January 18.

HomePod delivers fantastic audio quality and works together with an Apple Music subscription to stream millions of songs directly to HomePod.

HomePod supports AirPlay 2, which lets users stream audio content from popular apps and services directly from an iOS device to HomePod and still experience high audio quality, whether listening to an audiobook, live radio or other popular music services.

“HomePod is the perfect wireless speaker for music lovers. It delivers an unmatched music listening experience with high-fidelity sound wherever it is placed and creates a new way to discover and interact with music using Siri,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We’re excited to bring HomePod to our customers in mainland China and Hong Kong markets. We can’t wait for them to experience how great it sounds in their home, we think they are going to love it.”

HomePod is a convenient way to check the weather or the latest sports scores, set multiple timers and reminders, make and receive phone callsand more. In China, Siri on HomePod also offers storytelling for children, just say “Hey Siri, tell me a story.” As a smart home hub, HomePod controls a wide range of HomeKit smart home accessories, including lights, air quality monitors, door locks, security cameras and more, from over 50 brands worldwide.1 Simply say, “Hey Siri, what’s the air quality in my home?” or “Hey Siri, turn on the lights in the kitchen and living room.”

Siri Shortcuts, introduced with iOS 12, open up a world of apps to work on HomePod. As Siri learns routines and suggests “shortcuts” on iPhone and iPad, these same shortcuts are now accessible on HomePod. Personalizing shortcuts for HomePod with a series of tasks is easy with a new Shortcuts app. For example, “Hey Siri, Good Morning” could run a routine that turns on the kitchen lights, starts the water kettle, shares the weather forecast and then plays a favorite playlist — all with one simple, customizable command.

HomePod will be available Friday in mainland China and Hong Kong markets in white and space gray. HomePod is already available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico and Spain. HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s or later, iPad Pro, iPad Air or later, iPad mini 2 or later, or iPod touch (6th generation).