Home Depot Hiring 80,000 Employees for Spring

Home Depot, the nation’s largest home-improvement chain, plans to hire 80,000 workers for the upcoming spring season. The number is the same as the company hired last year.

Opportunities are available at The Home Depot’s nearly 2,000 U.S. stores, as well as 75 distribution facilities. They include customer service and sales, lot associates, freight and receiving, store support and cashier positions. The company’s Merchandising Execution Team – responsible for setting merchandising displays and ensuring products are customer-ready – also is hiring this spring.

The time Home Depot associates accrue during their seasonal assignments generally applies to eligibility for benefits if they transition to a permanent position with the company. Part-time and full-time permanent hourly associates at The Home Depot qualify for profit sharing, tuition assistance, 401k and a discounted stock purchase plan. Plus, all Home Depot associates have access to exclusive deals on cell phones, electronics, gym memberships and more through the company’s associate discount site.

The company says it has sped up its application process by 80% online. Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile-optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com.

Quick Facts

The Home Depot’s “Success Sharing” profit sharing program has paid out more than $1 billion in bonus checks over the past five years.

The Home Depot has granted associates more than $127 million in tuition reimbursement over the past 11 years.

Associates who use The Home Depot’s discount site save an average of $300/year on their cell phone bills and $421 on auto insurance when they switched from their prior carrier.

About 80 percent of Home Depot store managers started as hourly associates.

More than half of Home Depot’s seasonal hires transitioned to permanent positions last year.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,278 retail stores in all 50 states, theDistrict of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2016, The Home Depot had sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates.