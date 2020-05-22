HITRUST CSF Certification Validates Payspan’s Commitment to Meeting Healthcare Regulations and Protecting Sensitive Information

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payspan, the market leader in healthcare payments for payers, providers and consumers, today announced that it has earned HITRUST CSF Certified status for information security. With this certification, Payspan is one of few healthcare payments vendors to have a full suite of compliance certifications that provide superior compliance and security protections for personal healthcare information (PHI).

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that all the certified applications have met key regulatory and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Payspan in an elite group of organizations that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“HITRUST CSF is the gold standard for protecting PHI. Health plans and providers rely on Payspan to protect their data especially in the heightened threat environment caused by people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Robert Pinataro, CEO of Payspan. “We are very pleased to offer our customers the assurance of having this third-party certification, while we continue executing our strategy of continuous improvement to achieve security levels well beyond those required by HITRUST and all our audits.”

To learn more about Payspan’s HITRUST certification or to request a free risk assessment, please contact Adil Karam, VP of Information Security.

About Payspan

Payspan is the nation’s leading provider of healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement automation services, leveraging the largest healthcare payment network to drive value-based care reimbursement, improve the patient experience and reduce costs for health plans and providers. Payspan connects more than 600 health plans, 1.3 million provider payees and 100+ million consumers to facilitate alternative payment and reimbursement solutions and the exchange of meaningful healthcare information.

Adil Karam

Adil.Karam@Payspan.com