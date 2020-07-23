Hitachi Vantara Federal President and CEO Dave Turner Selected to the Board of Directors for the Northern Virginia Technology Council

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hitachi Vantara Federal, a leader in data-driven solutions and services for the Federal Government, today announced that President and CEO Dave Turner was selected to the board of directors for the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), one of the largest technology councils in the nation. In this role, Dave will assist the NVTC in meeting the future needs of the region’s technology network by providing input into the NVTC’s vision for the region’s technology community.

As President, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Hitachi Vantara Federal, Dave oversees the overall growth and direction of the company and will use his expertise in the Federal Government space to provide insights for the Northern Virginia Technology Council. As a membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia, the NVTC convenes and connects technology companies and individuals of all sizes to accelerate innovation as well as meet the current and future needs of the region’s technology ecosystem. In addition, the NVTC provides networking, branding and business development opportunities as a global technology center.

“At Hitachi, we understand the importance of technology and seek a future in which government agencies can extend the life of their IT infrastructure for better reliability,” said Dave Turner, President & CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal. “I share the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s mission to address the top priorities in the technology industry, and I’m honored to be a member of the board. I look forward to connecting with and learning from individuals across the different areas of technology.”

Previously, Dave was Group President of the Applied Technology & Operational Services Group at Akima, a leading holding company that supports a diverse portfolio of federal programs.

A 20-year veteran in the public sector industry, Dave brings along expertise and experience in leading business development initiatives for major organizations supporting the public sector. Dave has a reputation for leading companies to deliver increased value by encouraging operational excellence and championing business transformation. Prior to Akima, Dave served as senior vice president at Affiliated Computer Services and held roles with McDonald Bradley (now ManTech) and American Management Systems (now CGI).

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As one of the largest technology councils in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies and entities from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities/colleges, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its members, NVTC represents about 350,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

About Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Federal, Corporation, implements data and analytics solutions that meet the federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara Federal provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the efficiency of the U.S. government. Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to offer the best information and operation technology from across the Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies. Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, please visit: www.hitachivantarafederal.com. Follow Hitachi Vantara Federal on Twitter @HVFederal.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what’s now to what’s next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

