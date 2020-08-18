Hiretual Snags $13 Million Series B

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Hiretual, a developer of AI-powered recruitment software, has raised $13 million in Series B financing led by Oceanpine Capital, bringing its total funding to $23 million.

Launched in 2015, Hiretual says it is the pioneer of AI-driven talent sourcing with over 100,000 recruiters using its platform. By turning the open web into a recruiting platform that is continuously enriched with fresh data, Hiretual helps businesses cut their sourcing time by as much as 80%.

“The recruitment industry is no longer transactional, it is a system that spans across different business platforms to build genuine relationships between companies and the available job market,” said Hiretual CEO, Steven Jiang. “Businesses today can’t afford to let their recruiters spend all their time on administrative tasks that distract them from providing a real candidate experience. Hiretual will be doubling its patented technology to help organizations build a centralized source of structured candidate data that takes care of itself. ”

Hiretual has built the world’s largest Talent Knowledge Graph to help over 700 businesses including 37 Fortune 500 companies. The launch of Hiretual TalentFusion this year introduced a network of deep two-way ATS integrations with Workday, Oracle Taleo, SAP SuccessFactors, IBM Kenexa and more to support high-volume hiring by top enterprises. Through these partnerships, Hiretual’s AI engine creates a loop of candidate data that is constantly aggregated, cleaned and updated within the hiring tech stack.

As organizations brace themselves for economic recovery, there is still a strong demand for qualified talent to equip businesses for digital transformation and shift consumer behavior. Hiretual’s customer data shows a 60% increase of candidates being moved forward in hiring stages between April and July of this year. Through Hiretual’s AI-powered sourcing, contact-finding and ATS rediscovery capabilities, hiring teams will have more access to quality talent who can meet business demands.

“Hiretual is already a leader in the space of AI-driven talent sourcing and they have enhanced their technology tremendously over the past year to build an enterprise-grade system that hiring teams can depend on during economic highs and lows,” said Dave Chenn, Founding Partner at Oceanpine Capital. “With their Talent Knowledge Graph, they are changing the game to emerge as the top talent data platform for large enterprises and smaller businesses to drive organizational growth.”